Windows Web Hosting Services

Microsoft File Transfer Protocol (FTP)
Service supports FTP, the industry standard protocol used for transferring files between computers on a Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) network.
FTP was one of the earliest protocols used on TCP/IP networks and the Internet.
WWW and FTP sites enable you to use one computer to host multiple domain names. With only one computer and one installation of IIS, you are able to give the appearance of having “multiple computers” with a different WWW or FTP site on each “computer”. For example, an Internet service provider (ISP) can use one computer running two Web sites to provide Web sites for two different companies, each with its own unique domain name and Internet Protocol (IP) address.
The ISP uses Internet Service Manager to create as many Web or FTP sites as needed for customers, and assign unique identification information and property settings on each one.
An unlimited number of sites can be created. When creating a very large number of sites, be sure to consider hardware limitations and upgrade hardware as necessary.
Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP)
The Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) Service enables IIS to be an SMTP e-mail client. This exposes the capability for a Web based application to send and receive message. Also, administrators can receive e-mail driven by events on the Web server.
The SMTP Service:
- Enables a Web site developer to program their site to send and receive SMTP e-mail messages.
- Allows for a single mail drop to let customers respond to a bulk mailing.
- Administrators can program Web Server to trigger an e-mail message when a particular event occurs.
- Supports for a single e-mail drop on the Web Server so that the Web Server can receive message sent to it.
Network News Transfer Protocol (NNTP)
The Network News Transfer Protocol (NNTP) Service is a commercial grade standards based server for hosting electronic discussion groups, NNTP provides Internet sites and services with the means to:
- Create public, read-only, moderated or private (authenticated) discussion groups.
- Provide customers with access to remote discussion groups.
- Provide secure authentication through standard Windows NT Server mechanism or encrypted clear text authentication using Secure Sockets Layer (SSL).
- Provide encrypted access to newsgroups by using SSL.