Windows Web Hosting Services

FTP was one of the earliest protocols used on TCP/IP networks and the Internet.

WWW and FTP sites enable you to use one computer to host multiple domain names. With only one computer and one installation of IIS, you are able to give the appearance of having “multiple computers” with a different WWW or FTP site on each “computer”. For example, an Internet service provider (ISP) can use one computer running two Web sites to provide Web sites for two different companies, each with its own unique domain name and Internet Protocol (IP) address.

The ISP uses Internet Service Manager to create as many Web or FTP sites as needed for customers, and assign unique identification information and property settings on each one.

An unlimited number of sites can be created. When creating a very large number of sites, be sure to consider hardware limitations and upgrade hardware as necessary.