Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the summit ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’on October 5

15,000 registrations so far to participate in RAISE 2020.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog are organizing a Global Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020,’ from October 5-9, 2020. The Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the august presence of Minister of Electronics & IT, Communications and Law &Justice, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, eminent global AI expert Professor Raj Reddy, Turing awardee, Padma Bhushan awardee, and former Co-Chair of the US President's Information Technology Advisory Committee, Mr. MukeshAmbani, MD and Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd and Mr. Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM, among other dignitaries.

Professor Raj Reddy will hold a session about developing voice-enabled AI that removes linguistic barriers on October 6, the second day of the summit. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, and Brad Smith, President & Legal Head, Microsoft Global will also participate in sessions.

Mr. Pai will share his views about developments in data and AI-powered financial services in India, which have been key to driving financial inclusion. Mr. Smith will shed light upon the regulatory framework for developing responsible AI that is trustworthy and non-discriminatory.

RAISE 2020 will have a dedicated session on building inclusive AI that empowers one billion-plus Indians. This session will have Jenny Lay Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer of Microsoft sharing her views. Ms. Flurrie has vast experience in research and is an expert at formulating IT strategy. Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director, UN Women shall also deliver a keynote in this session, which will have an all-women panel and is being curated by UN Women.

On the afternoon of October 6, there will be a fireside chat between Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, and Mr. Noshir Kaka, Senior Partner at Mckinsey, who will talk about the need to integrate AI while building public digital platforms. Mr. Kaka is the Managing Director of McKinsey’s India offices and the founder of its global Outsourcing and Offshoring Practice.

This will be followed by a session on Education and Awareness for Responsible AI by Ms. Urvashi Aneja, Founding Director, Tandem Research, and Rahul Sharma President, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd, Public Sector, India & South Asia.

A session on Unlocking Maps for Societal Impact will then be headlined by Dr. LaliteshKatragadda, Founder, Indihood, and Mr. Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director, MapmyIndia.

So far, more than 15,000 stakeholders from across academia, the research industry, and government representatives from across the world have registered to participate in RAISE 2020.

Home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, elite science and technology institutions like the IITs, robust and ubiquitous digital infrastructure, and millions of newly-minted STEM graduates every year, India is well-positioned to become a global leader in the development of artificial intelligence.

Industry analysts predict that AI could add up to USD 957 billion to India’s economy by 2035. In the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi plans to leverage AI for inclusive development, representing the country's ‘AI for All' strategy. Directed by the Prime Minister’s vision, India will soon stand out in the international community not just as a leader in the Artificial Intelligence field, but also as a model to show the world how to responsibly direct AI for social empowerment.

From agriculture to fin-tech and healthcare to infrastructure, artificial intelligence can be a truly transformative force. India is uniquely positioned to become the AI laboratory of the world and contribute to inclusive development and growth through empowerment. The RAISE 2020 Summit will serve as a platform for discussion and consensus-building to help create a data-rich environment, which is a stepping stone to eventually transform lives globally.

It will facilitate an exchange of ideas to create mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI.

About RAISE 2020:

RAISE 2020 is a first-of-its-kind, global meeting of minds on Artificial Intelligence to drive India's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion, and empowerment through responsible AI. Organized by the Government of India along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and NITI Aayog, the event will witness robust participation from global industry leaders, key opinion makers, Government representatives, and academia.

Source: Press Release

Release ID: 1660804

Date: October 01, 2020

PIB Delhi

Ministry of Electronics & IT