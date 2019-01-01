Right Web Host Key to Business Success

Important factors in selecting a web hosting company include the percentage of server uptime. 98 to 99% uptime is the dream standard for server uptime, 65% is unacceptable.

It is important to get as much server space and bandwidth as you can. It would allow necessary updates and increased traffic, once a site becomes popular.

At the same time, it is equally important when purchasing business web hosting that CGI access is provided, along with features such as MySQL, Real Audio, Real Video, and Cold Fusion. A crucial element necessary for doing e-commerce is SSL or Secure Socket Layer.

While choosing a host, this is compulsory to think about your needs and the site requirement.

It also must have a good amount of space allocated to each day, again not a whole page but not just a few lines. Of course, I also want it to be cheap but of good quality that won't fall apart while I'm using it, and I hope it would last for posterity.

You want to get the right deal for you, enough space and enough access to the public that you wish to associate with. As a novice who doesn't understand all the jargon, this can pose a problem.

A smaller hosting company will probably treat its users with more honest integrity as well as having more flexibility in dealing with your situation.

Choose a first website host based on price. The control panel was not easy to use, and I often found myself traveling in circles trying to enter it. I switched to my second web host based not just on price, but on usability, and I instantly became a pro.

The host was able to manage my email accounts and learn about CGI, and check my traffic stats and edit my HTML files right on the server. Not bad for a newbie who couldn't even find his files on his previous host's server.

The service should be fine. Until the dreaded day that some guy with a chip on his shoulder filed a false spam complaint.

But many other things can bring down a site. What is your web host's uptime? And how reliable is its reporting? Other things can happen, like a form not functioning meaning lost sales.

Your web host is your Internet landlord. Take as much time choosing your web host as you would the place you live in. Price is just is not enough.

Load time can be affected by many things such as page size, flash or splash intros, or a lot of slow loading graphics. These are areas your webmaster can evaluate for you. The cause can be the server and share it with others or the fact that your website has increased traffic to the point it is slowing down the shared server by its self. A managed dedicated server is an answer if this is the case.

Slow loading pages and visitor retention are inversely proportional. Usually accepted within online marketing circles that a page load that takes over 8-10 seconds will result in a loss of over 1/3 of your site's visitors.If the site is relevant to the business, this could be very costly. Now add in the advertising budget and the portion of it that could be squandered by not retaining customers, and you start to see the negative repercussions mounting up. Maybe $200/mo for a managed dedicated server isn’t such a bad idea?

The page load speed on your website is worth monitoring.It can have a massive effect on your bottom line if your site is instrumental in your business. A managed dedicated server can make a world of difference. It may cost less than you think!