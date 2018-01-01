Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostGator

Hosting Review HostGator

About Company – Hosting Review HostGator

HostGator is an international provider of web hosting and related services. It has grown into a leading provider of VPS, Shared, Reseller and Dedicated web hosting.

HostGator are With You Every Step of the Way. Whether you are just starting out with your first website, or seasoned Internet pro, professional staff is here to assist you every step of the way.

HostGator offers every customer with the necessary tools to get a fully-functional website up and running as quickly as possible. From a partnership with Weebly, providing an incredibly convenient drag-and-drop website builder, to their own QuickInstall application installer, you can have an incredible website online in no time.

HostGator dedicated Migrations Team is standing by to transfer your existing content from your prior host and configure it to perform optimally on their platform. HostGator can also transfer domain registrations from other registrars in order to provide you complete management of your entire online portfolio all in one place

Establishment: In 2002 by Brent Oxley

Headquarters: Texas, with offices in Houston and Austin, and offshore enterprises in Brazil and India

Parent Company: Endurance International Group

Partners

Weebly, offering a user-friendly drag and drop website builder and Quickinstall application installer

Data Center

12,000+ servers

Services Offered – Hosting Review HostGator

Shared Hosting: baby plan, hatching plan, and business plan

baby plan, hatching plan, and business plan Cloud hosting, WordPress hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting, application hosting

VPS Hosting: Price starts at $19.99 per month, 2 GHz CPU, 30GB space, 1 TB bandwidth

Email Hosting: Unlimited accounts with limited size

Unlimited accounts with limited size Domain Registration

Web Design

Hosting Plans: the Hatchling Plan, the Baby Plan and the Business Plan

Hosting Features

Email marketing services

cPanel Control Panel

For Resellers

Provides a backlog of video tutorials and allows to put their branding.

Free ResellerClub account: allows selling 70+ gTLDs and ccTLDs

White label hosting

Complete control over resources

Domain Registration and Transfers

Customers – Hosting Review HostGator

Number of Customers: 4,00,000+ clients hosting 8+ million domains

Target Customers: Individuals, SME's

Premium Customers: Fortune 500 companies

What for Customers?

Affordable, reliable and Robust hosting services

Support: 24.7.365 via live chat, phone or e-mail by highly trained, technically qualified and experienced experts. The company provides 500+ tutorials and 680+ articles to assist clients.

Money-back Guarantee: 45-days

Uptime-Guarantee: 99.9%

Hosting Plans

Shared Hosting plans offers some of the unlimited features such as Unlimited Disk Space, UNLIMITED Bandwidth, 1-CLICK Script Installs, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, 45 Day Money Back Guarantee and 24/7/365 Technical Support. In terms of applications, it offers WordPress, Joomla, Drupal and Magento hosting.

Windows Hosting offers unlimited disk space, unlimited data transfer, and unlimited e-mails and single domain. In features, it offers Plesk cPanel, FTP Accounts, features related to programming and database, 99.9 % uptime guarantee, 45 days money back guarantee, powerful admin tools and others.

Reseller Hosting comes with 50 GB of Disk Space, 500 GB of Bandwidth, Unlimited Domains. Regarding features, it offers WHM cPanel and latest cPanel, Green web hosting, Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, features related to programming and database, Unlimited Domains, Sub-domains, Email Accounts, MySQL Databases, FTP Accounts and others.

VPS Hosting comes with 0.57 GHz CPU, 384 MB of RAM, 10 GB of Disk Space and 250GB of Bandwidth. With this, it offers cutting-edge hardware and UNLIMITED Domains, Sub Domains, Email Accounts, MySQL Databases, FTP Accounts, PRIVATE Name Servers and others.

Cloud hosting provides Unlimited Disk Space, Unlimited Bandwidth and Unlimited Sub Domains with SSL.

Features & Control Panel

Unlimited Disk Space & Bandwidth

One Click Script Installs

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

45/30 Days Money Back Guarantee

24/7/365 Technical Support

WordPress, Joomla, Drupal

Plesk/ WHM cPanel

FTP Accounts, Webstats

Unlimited Autoresponders, Mail Forwards, Email Aliases

PHP 5, Perl, Ruby on Rails, SSL, Python

Unlimited Domains, Subdomains

SMTP/POP3/IMAP

PRIVATE Name Servers

Pros

A well-recognized Green hosting service provider

Customer Support 24*7*365

Large no. of hosting features

High Up time & Money back guarantee

Advanced and Innovative products and services

Drag-and-Drop website builder

Won several awards for hosting

Automated Data Backups on weekly basis

HostGator in India offers customers with various services at affordable prices. Prices of packages vary upon the services that one wants to avail such as for web hosting the service starts with ₹ 222/month, for reseller hosting its ₹ 1,125/month, VPS hosting starts at ₹900/month and Windows hosting can be availed at the price of ₹295/month. HostGator has an excellent support provision and is a simple website to understand. HostGator is highly suitable for people who are just starting out- especially bloggers looking for that first WordPress setup.

HostGator also gives you unlimited Add on a domain, data transfer, storage capacity, FTP account, daily malware scan and Cpanel facility. Disk space service starts from 10 GB to 231 GB and a bandwidth ranging from 250 GB to 3150 GB and Ram ranging from 384 MB to 4.33 GB.

Shoppers select a web host based on a few key factors: company reputation, price, hosting features, room to grow, customer support, server performance and affordable prices and HostGator is top class of all the listed factors.