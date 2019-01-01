Microsoft Site Server Express (SSE)

Comprised of three tools:
- Content Analyzer
- Usage Import and Report Writer
- Posting Acceptor
SSE offers a subset of the functionality found in Microsoft Site Server.
- Content Analyzer: Provides comprehensive site visualization content analysis, link management and reporting capabilities for managing Web sites.
- Usage Import and Report Writer: Enables you to collect and analyze IIS log files from a single server using nine pre-defined reports that give you insight into actual requests, users and organizations that interact with your site.
- Posting Acceptor: A server add-on-tool that allows Web content providers to publish content using Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP). After installing Posting Acceptor on your Web Server, you will be able to provide a hosting service for users who want to post Web content to your server.