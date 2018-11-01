Latest News And Web Hosting Review Certifiedhosting

Certified Hosting is a popular provider of shared, reseller and dedicated servers. They provide advanced tools and quick support along with free website templates and site builder. The company also offer domain name registration at affordable rates. They include many features and some free facilities such as free file transfer, MySQL, script transfer, site builder and website templates. Besides, the company guarantees 99.99% network uptime. Their hosting plans come with unlimited disk space and bandwidth. Their all servers have a user friendly control panel. Besides this, the company has included various programming modules and specific tool related web hosting. Certified Hosting offers 24/7 server monitoring and outstanding customer support.

Certified Hosting provide clients with a foremost hosting experience that is in person over seen on a daily basis. Certified Hosting Solutions is rapidly outshining to the fore front as a leader in the web hosting world. Founded in 1999 as a Southern California based web hosting company, to meet the services and needs that were not present for many webmasters.

Distinguishing that each client has exclusive goals, Certified Hosting tailor services to meet customers specific needs. To enhanced meet the needs of clients, they have individualized services available for clients in many different specific industries. These personalized services have enabled Certified Hosting to deal with technological needs and industry specific challenges.

Certified Hosting believes in the significance of relationships. They view every client association like an affiliation, and truly believe that success is a result of customer’s success. Certified Hosting is dedicated to provide close, personal attention to clients. They take pride in giving customers assurance that the personal assistance receive comes from years of technical experience and customer service training. With hands on-approach to client service, they are able to advise clients of recommendations to current changes and the concerns that might arise before they become problems. That is why Certifiedhosting stay involved with clients and their businesses regularly.

Certified Hosting provide reseller hosting, shared hosting and managed dedicated servers to Fortune 500 companies, individuals and small businesses throughout the world.

SiteGeek Analysis shows Certifiedhosting has 100% positive user sentiment, based on customer review / conversations and social media content. It’s actual time snapshot of customer’s opinion of hosting company and makes sure hosting company is meeting user needs and communicate quality service.

Certifiedhosting.com: Company Overview

Reliability and Uptime Report

It offers lots of features of web hosting and also some free facilities, such as – Free MySql & Script Transfers, Free Website Templates, Free Site Builder, Free Site File Transfers and many more. Certified hosting achieves 100% uptime last week. As per the social media content and conversations, Certifiedhosting has 93.33% positive user attitude. Its plans provide unlimited domains, bandwidth and disk space. All the servers of Certifiedhosting.com have the most popular control panel.

Plan and Pricing

There are various type of webhosting plans related to cheap web hosting, any specific tool related web hosting or any feature that you have imagine in your webhosting service, then you can simply get it on Certifiedhosting.com within a minute. It has various Programming Modules, such as – CPan, GD Library, CURL, FFMpeg, Image Magick, Libogg, Libvorbis, FFMpeg-PHP, FLV2Tool, Mplayer Mencoder, Lame MP3 Encoder. It has three plans, they are – Dork, Geek and Nerd.

Features and Control Panel

Certifiedhosting.com has lots of features, such as – Web Hosting features, Free with all Hosting plans, Control Panel features, Programming modules, Script Library, E-Mail Features etc.

The control panel of Certifiedhosting.com has Unlimited MySql Databases. Its Programming Languages are CGI, PHP5, Ruby on Rails, SSL, Perl, Python etc.

Technical Support

Certifiedhosting.com provides the facility of 24/7 Server Monitoring. It provides 24×7 First Class Tech Support via Live Chat, Ticket System (email) and over Phone too. It also offers Help Desk with Knowledge Base Video Tutorials for those who prefer self-help. It has a specialized and dedicated team of service providers who are highly experienced, educated and smart. Its team can also help you for migrating your entire website to their system that is completely free of charge.

Pros

There are numerous pros of Certifiedhosting.com, but the top one are – Robust set of features, Price Match Guarantee, 99.9% Network Uptime and Excellent Customer Support.

Cons

Certifiedhosting.com’s most negative point is – there is no free trial option.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

The refund policy of Certifiedhosting.com is very easy. If you cancel the hosting account it will provide a refund for the unused time. This refund will exclude the set up fees, domain registrations, add ons and free ssl certificates that are included with any plan.

If you register a FREE domain name or a free SSL certificate and want to cancel the hosting account then Certifiedhosting.com will deduct the cost of the domain registration or SSL certificate from the refundable amount. After the standard 60 days, you will be free to transfer your domain name. During those 60 days you can change your name servers to point somewhere else. Moreover, you will still able to use your domain name.

Conclusion:

CertifiedHosting.com is doing a great job in the field of web hosting. From the year 1999 to till date it is providing the service to more than 500 large scale companies. It has been offering its services since 16 years. It has been providing its services to even Fortune 500 companies also. It is worth to visit this site and to use its services too.