The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today awarded a $4.35 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the Virginia Department of Transportation for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Meets Integrated Corridor Management (ICM) project.

This year, the ATCMTD program awarded grants valued at $43.3 million to ten projects that use cutting-edge technologies to improve mobility and safety for America's travelers.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said: “This $43.3 million in federal funding will advance innovative technologies that will improve mobility and safety in America's transportation network.”

The initiative will expand two project-level programs in northern Virginia. The first will deploy predictive parking availability information using AI. The second will expand a decision-support system, employing advanced machine-learning techniques and artificial intelligence to generate incident and congestion management responses based on real-time conditions.

FHWA's ATCMTD program funds early deployments of forward-looking technologies that can serve as national models. This year, the grants will fund projects that use advanced real-time traveler information, vehicle communications technologies, artificial intelligence, regional approaches, and bicycle-pedestrian safety features.

Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason said: “The program selections this year aim to benefit communities across the country by improving safety and efficiency on our roads by deploying advanced technologies. Virginia's project stands out in partnering with transportation agencies across the state to expand important artificial intelligence and integrated corridor management programs.”

The FHWA evaluated 33 applications requesting more than $139 million.

ATCMTD established under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. State departments of transportation, local governments, transit agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, and other eligible entities invited to apply. Now in its fourth year, the program has funded more than 35 projects worth $207 million.

Press Release: Tuesday, June 16, 2020