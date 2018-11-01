Latest News And Web Hosting Review Names.co.uk

Names.co.uk: Company Overview

Names.co.uk offers professional online hosting solutions for developers, individuals, resellers, and businesses. All services and products are best for starters or existing online visitors. Their products are user-friendly along with quick online support. They host their services mostly on the cloud platform for flexibility and performance. Company’s services include web hosting, dedicated servers, site promotion tools, website builders, email hosting plans, eCommerce solutions and more. Names.co.uk hosting solutions come with online guide and tutorials, flexible and powerful solutions. Moreover, get free website builder, exclusive stock image deals, 99.95% uptime guarantee, full control through cPanel and install number of third party applications.

Names.co.uk was initially two separate internet companies Names.co Internet Services Limited and Webcall.com Limited, which merged in 2000. Since then Names.co.uk has grown stronger and delivered hosting, domain registration, broadband and server solutions with cost control and rational administration. In 2004, Names.co.uk acquired Simply.com Limited.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting comprises with four plans: Starter for personal websites, Professional for business websites, Premium plan for multi high traffic websites and Platinum. Starter provides 50GB web space, unlimited monthly bandwidth, 1 hosted domain, 2 databases, 10 email accounts, free 1-click installs and Windows or Linux operating system choice. Platinum plan is for resellers & developers with unlimited web space, monthly bandwidth, hosted domains, databases, email accounts, domain name, 1-click installs, Dual Windows & Linux platform, site lock premium 1 license, reseller hosting tools and re-brandable control panel & webmail.

Features and Control Panel

Drag & Drop Editor.

Free Domain and 14 Day Free Trial.

100+ Customizable Design Templates.

Up to 10 GB Web Storage.

Specific Ecommerce Options.

Google Analytics Site Stats.

Social Media Tools.

Unlimited Monthly Bandwidth.

SEO Cockpit and SEO-Friendly Templates.

Support

Email and telephone support is provided for use of website without charge. Three separate help centers for respective packages offered are maintained. FAQ page, help section and video tutorials provide support via support ticket and direct phone number.

Pros

Free .UK domain is the biggest advantage.

Easy to use site and reliable hosting

Very nice hardware options that make the site fast.

Offer both Windows & Linux choice of operating system.

Cons

More expensive than other providers.

Limits on some packages.

No obvious uptime guarantee.

There is no live chat available on the website.

The company suffered security breach which resulted in over cancellation of cards of about 100 customers.

Cancellation Policy

Requests for cancellation is required to be made with relevant information, correspondence and other documents to the Customer Care Team and action will be taken within 10 working days.

Conclusion

Names.co.uk Limited endeavours to plan and develop the functioning of websites and enhancing the control panel. With the slogan: Real people with the right solutions to help you succeed online, names.co.uk is currently having over 1.7million domains registered and about 520,000 clients.