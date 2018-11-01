Latest News And Web Hosting Review Eunet

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Eunet

Eunethosting was founded in 1995, first service provider to connect to the Internet in Montenegro and Serbia. It is a leading provider of cloud services and hosting across the world. Specialized in implementation and development of cloud technologies along with consultation and design in creating solutions for individual. This hosting provider is a diverse solution to connect, business and presentation on the Internet. Their professional team of programmers and engineers are dedicated to offering professional hosting service and developing core business of IT solutions and software. Their 3 data centers located in London and Belgrade with top class network equipment. According to the user need, eunethosting has different levels of support such as email, phone, live chat and ticketing system.

Eunethosting : Company Overview

EUnet, founded in 1995, has been in partnership with EUnet International, offering web hosting & cloud services and a first service provider connected to web in Montenegro & Serbia, serving more than 20,000 clients. In a span of time, Company has gained specialization in the creation of cloud technologies and their development. With this, they are specialists in designing and consulting in development of specific solutions for all the individual customers to a no. of engineers.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

In order to render high performance to clients, top network, servers and high-quality equipment’s are used in Tier 3 Data Centers. A strong web infrastructure with monitoring of network all the time, results in 99.99% guaranteed time SLA. Servers are online for 24 hrs a day and 365 days a year. Data centers are designed in such a way that they ensure good security and reliability. SSL is offered for encryption of data moved between client and server, which contribute a lot in offering safety and reliability.

Hosting Plans

cPanel Hosting Packages of company offers unlimited web space, unlimited data transfer, unlimited email accounts with more than 200 scripts installation and others.

SSD Hosting provides with unlimited web space, unlimited data transfer, unlimited domains, unlimited FTP accounts, 1 click installation of over 200 apps, free cPanel, etc.

Windows hosting provides features like Virtual email, MS Access, MySQL, MS SQL, ASP Support, ASP.NET & Unlimited FTP.

Cloud hosting provides 99.5% Uptime, Cloud control panel, Experts Support with high servers availability.

Features & Control Panel

SSL Certificates

Premium & Standard Customer Service

cPanel

MySQL, MS SQL

99.5% Uptime

99.99% guaranteed time SLA

Unlimited Disk Space & Bandwidth

Unlimited Domains/ FTP accounts

1 click installation of over 200 apps

Support of ASP, ASP.NET

Support

Standard Customer Service is rendered to clients via E-Mail & Phone. On having any kind of technical, site related or hosting issue, a customer may reach the customer care through the given modes and may get a prompt quality response. Customer Service is available or offered in the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday between morning 8:00 to evening 8:00 and in the weekends i.e. on Saturday between morning 10:00 to noon 3:00.

In addition to this, Premium Customer Service is offered by technically certified engineers and administrators 24*7.

Pros

A leader in Web hosting services

Reliability & Quality services

Partner with World`s leading IT companies

Hosting & various Advanced services

Competent & experienced staff

Various other useful solutions

Prompt response with cost effective solutions

Clients servers are available for 24*365

Consulting for free

Cons

Money Back Guarantee is not offered

No Policy offered for refunding money to the clients who are unsatisfied with the services

Standard Customer Service is not rendered 24*7*365

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

No such policy offered by provider to their customers.

Conclusion

EuNethosting, specialists in offering cloud and web hosting services operating since 1995 deliver great level of satisfaction to the clients by offering them max security, reliability, high uptime, top notch performance at affordable prices.