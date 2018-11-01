Latest News And Web Hosting Review Freeparking Co NZ

Freeparking Overview

Freeparking is one of the most renowned web hosting providers based in New Zealand. Freeparking has been in industry for over 15 years and has a long list of more than 31,000 contented customers. It is a part of ICONZ-Webvisions Group which also includes other web hosting providers like WebFarm and 2day.com. The Company offers Domain name registration, Email hosting, website creating and hosting. Freeparking is best known for its world-class services and strong support.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Freeparking provides its customers with an uptime guarantee of 99.99%. As cloud-based hosting is provided with the usage of multiple servers for each website, there is never really a downtime for its customers.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting consists of four plans and each plan has its own purpose and specifications. The plans are: Saver, Standard, Select and Ecommerce. Saver is ideal for individuals and small businesses. Standard plan is made for small to medium sized businesses. Select For larger websites or those that have a lot of visitors. Ecommerce is for online selling. The specifications provided include: 5 – 20 GB Web Storage, 10 – 100 GB Web Traffic, Unlimited Mailboxes and email traffic, 5 – 20 GB Email storage, Cloud Hosted, 1 – 2 website hosted, 10 – unlimited MySQL Databases and NZ Based Servers & Support. The OS is Linux or Windows for most plans. It includes email features like POP or IMAP access, Unlimited auto-responders, Load-balanced mail platform, Spam & virus filtering and One-Click Install Apps like WordPress, Drupal, Joomla!, Magento, Osclass, Ad Serving, PHPList etc.

Virtual Dedicated Servers provide the users with a three-plan option: VDS40, VDS100 and VDS200. The features provided are Single or Dual vCPU 2.3GHz, Unlimited NZ Traffic, 20 – 100 GB International Traffic, 2 – 8 GB RAM, 1 – 4 Dedicated IP Addresses and 40 – 200 GB Disk Storage. Operating system options include: CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, SUSE, Windows and Fedora.

goMobi hosting is also provided by Freeparking by which users can make mobile-friendly websites. It offers a free trial for 28 days. Its features are: compatible with all smartphones and tablets, creating and customization options, widgets optimizing and performance measuring analytics.

Features and Control Panel

ASP/.NET (Win) or PHP (Linux)

Password protect directories

cPanel/WHM and Plesk Panel software.

Custom error pages

AWStats website statistics

PHPMyAdmin

Support

Freeparking provides its clients with a 24/7 comprehensive network of support system. They provide the users with Technical Guides which contain information about basic issues like setup of email, Managing DNS Records, Website Statistics, Webmail Guides and Understanding AWStats, to name a few. A step-by-step pictorial representation is provided through the usage of flash videos. Customers are also free to contact via email till 8 pm weekdays. FAQs section provides the seeker with full range answers to most of the questions. Freeparking also supports social media pages on Facebook and Twitter with which client is able to discuss and get first-hand information about upcoming services and discounts.

Pros

Extensive support measures

Cons

Customer can send support mail till 8pm only.

Cancellation Policy

For domain registry cancellation, the user is free to cancel the account within five days of registration date. All cancellation requests for a newly registered domain name are to be forwarded within 48 hours via email to accounts@freeparking. Full payment refund is provided excluding $ 5 administration fees. For domains registered for more than 5 days, cancellation and refund is not provided. All other hosting solutions come with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Conclusion

With a customer base of more than 31,000 individuals and companies, Freeparking Hosting is the leading provider of domain name registration and web hosting services. They have even started mobile hosting which is in vogue nowadays. For novice, Freeparking provides step-by-step assistance in creating and designing own websites. Their hosting plans cater to all levels of business and help them gain online presence.

Offers

10% discount is being offered on promo codes and on purchasing over $ 50. This offer can be used with new products and services only.Free Domain Name Offer: free registration or renewal of .nz, .org, .biz, .info, .net or.com domain name. Fee domain must be registered with Freeparking to avail this offer.