Latest News And Web Hosting Review AdroitSSD

Key Selling Points:

leading cloud web hosting company

Safety, Realiability and Full Scalability is offered, which allows websites to grow as need arises

Services Offered: cPanel Based Cloud SSD Hosting services

Uptime: 100% uptime, as website is hosted on multiple servers, if one server goes down automatically website will load from another server in the cluster.

Target Customer: web designers, bloggers and businesses

Support: fantastic helpdesk services

Promotion: 75% discount on their hosting services for their clients