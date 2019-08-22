AltaVista’s Reseller Program

It provides you with the opportunity to deliver highly qualified traffic to your clients' sites by using any of the following programs: Trusted Feed, Express Inclusion, and Listing Enhancements.

This is the basic submit service which enables the clients to add or remove up to 5 URLs at a time from the AltaVista global database. URLs will generally be evaluated within four to six weeks of submission. Basic Submit is a free service. As discussed with other search engines, free submission might take more than a month until your web pages show up. An automatic submission through submission software may not work with this URL, as it requires insertion of a specific code that is displayed on entering the submission page.

AltaVista's paid submission program has a fee of $39 per page for six months ($78 for a year).

For additional 2 to 10 web pages the fee is $58 per page per year, whereas for an additional 11 to 500 web pages the fee is $38. AltaVista also provides Bulk Program wherein you can add thousands of web pages at a time. A small fee is charged each time someone clicks on your web page.

Following services are offered by Alta Vista. Express Inclusion

According to Alta Vista, this is the fastest method of including your URLs as Express Inclusion lets you add up to 500 URLs to AltaVista's search results within 2 business days. It does Daily refreshes (weekday only)and keeps your listings fresh.

This service visually distinguishes your pages in the AltaVista search results with Listing Enhancements. It also controls the look and feels of your results by adding logos, icons, custom taglines.

The service reserved for partners who submit more than 500 pages to the AltaVista database. Trusted Feed enables submission of custom titles, keywords, and abstracts and provides the clients with highly qualified traffic through weekly updates.