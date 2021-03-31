Dedicated sessions to be organized on scaling AI research to solve societal problems. Telangana's story of using AI to address developmental challenges, AI for All, leveraging AI for learning, the future of work, infrastructure for AI-led innovation on the 4th day of the Summit

Dedicated sessions on leveraging AI for pandemic preparedness and the role of government in AI enablement is to be organized on the last day of the Summit

The RAISE-2020 Summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, will witness experts like Dr. Manish Gupta, Director, Google Research, Mr. Gaurav Sharma, VP, IBM India Software Labs, Mr. BhaskarGorti, President, Nokia Software, GargiDasgupta, Director, IBM Research India and CTO, IBM India, and Mr. Henri Verdier, French Ambassador for Digital Affairs, Government of France, among others, participating on October 8 and October 9. The Government of India is organizing the Global Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020,’ from October 5-9, 2020.

Mr. Gupta and Mr. Sharma will talk about scaling AI research to solve big societal problems. Mr. Gorti will elaborate on AI for All and will detail measures to make AI accessible. Ms. Dasgupta will talk about leveraging AI for pandemic preparedness, while Mr. Verdier will share his views on AI governance and creating an institutional mechanism for collaboration and innovation.

On October 8, the session on scaling AI research to solve societal problems will also be attended by Professor SunitaSarawagi, Institute Chair Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay, and Mr. VivekRaghavan, Chief Product Manager and Biometric architect at Unique Identification Authority of India.

Later in the day, there will be a session detailing Telangana's story of using AI to address developmental challenges. Mr. JayeshRanjan, Principal Secretary, ITEC Department, Government of Telangana will lead the session. Ms. Sangeeta Gupta, SVP, NASSCOM, Dr. P. Anandan, CEO, Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence, and Professor PJ Narayanan, Director, IIT Hyderabad, among others, will be in attendance.

Apart from Mr. Gorti, the session on AI for All will be attended by Mr. Balendu Sharma, Localization and Accessibility Lead, Microsoft India, and Jeffery J. Rittener, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Intel.

There will also be a session on leveraging AI for learning on October 8, which will be headlined by Ms. Shalini Kapoor, IBM Fellow, Director of India Software Labs. Dr. Manish Kumar, MD and CEO, National Skill Development Corporation, Ms. IndraniChoudhary, Chief Learning Officer, Microsoft India, Mr. Manav Sehgal, Head – Digital Innovation, India/South Asia, Amazon, and Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF's India representative will also attend this session.

The day will also witness a fireside chat between Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog, and Swedish Banker and Industrialist, Mr. Marcus Wallenberg. Running in parallel to this will be a fireside chat between Ms. Rekha Menon, Chairperson and MD, Accenture, and Mr. Abhishek Singh, President & CEO, NeGD, and CEO, MyGov.

The summit will also witness on October 8, a session on the future of work, which will be led by Mr. Michal Rutkowski, Global Director for Social Protection and Labor, World Bank Group, and Dr. carl Benedikt Frey, Director of Work at Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford. Dr. R. Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, and Mr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder, ZOHO, will also attend the session.

This will be followed by a session on infrastructure for AI-led innovation, which will be headlined by Ms. Deepali Khanna, MD, Asia Regional Office, Rockefeller Foundation, and Mr. Jonathan Tsuen Yip Wong, Chief of Technology and Innovation, Trade, Investment, and Innovation Division at United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

Ms. Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, and Dr. Aloknath De, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung R&D, will address a session on collaboration and data-driven research and decision making. This session will be led by a keynote address by Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

On October 9, Dr. GargiDasgupta, Director, IBM Research India, and CTO, IBM India, Mr. VikramDendi, GM, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft Health Next, and Mr. Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, CIO, Apollo Hospitals, among others, will address a session on leveraging AI for pandemic preparedness.

The day will also witness two fireside chats that will run in parallel. The first one will be on creating AI innovators, between Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, and Ms. Nigel Wilson, Founding Partner at Awaken AI.

The second fireside chat will be between Mr. VivekWadhwa, Fellow & Adjunct Professor at Carnegie Mellon's School of Engineering, and Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Professor K. Vijayraghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Mr. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary MeitY, Dr. Neeta Verma, DG, NIC, among others will participate in a session on the role of government in AI enablement.

So far, more than 45,619 stakeholders from academia, the research industry, and government representatives from 133 countries have registered to participate in RAISE 2020.

From agriculture to fin-tech and healthcare to infrastructure, India is witnessing rapid integration of artificial intelligence across fields. India can become the AI garage of the world and contribute to inclusive development and growth through empowerment, by delivering cutting-edge technological solutions. The RAISE 2020 Summit will serve as a platform for discussion and consensus-building to help create a data-rich environment, which will help to eventually transform lives globally.

About RAISE 2020:

RAISE 2020 is a first-of-its-kind, global meeting of minds on Artificial Intelligence to drive India's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion, and empowerment through responsible AI. Organized by the Government of India along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and NITI Aayog, the event will witness robust participation from global industry leaders, key opinion makers, Government representatives, and academia.

Source: Press Release

PIB Delhi

Ministry of Electronics & IT

Release ID: 1661603

Date: October 04, 2020