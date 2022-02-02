The ultimate goal is to thrive web hosting business and increase sales. For the last two decades, the companies have remained dependent on Search Engine traffic and doing Search Engine Optimization (SEO). They leverage strategic keywords and valuable content to drive traffic towards a website. There was a time people searched only on Google, Bing, & Yahoo, but now social media platforms have also started playing the role of search engines. Businesses go where their customers are available or searching for resources and solutions. They make strategies to gain the top search results, to gain a competitive edge.

The companies hire specialized SEO who uses traditional and non-traditional methods to optimize a website, thus increasing traffic and sales. Earlier content, multiple C-Class IPs, keywords, descriptions, backlinks were essential aspects of SEO. A dedicated IP address increases website loading speed and brings increased security, which Google & Bing have considered a crucial criterion since 2016. A dedicated IP is like having a unique identifying number on the web. Offshore web hosting was a prevalent practice to host a website in the US or Europe-based data-centers, which spend on standard data encryption, security, equipment, and much more. The SEO team focused on gaining quality links from other websites.

Earlier, only ‘.com' domain extensions were considered suitable for ranking higher in search results, but this concept slowly faded away as country-code top-level domains emerged. They significantly affect a website's ranking on a geographical search level.

The web-admin started working on improving search engine optimization (SEO)

Publish Relevant, Authoritative Content

Update Content Regularly

Page Titles & Description Metadata: Using the title & description tag

Keywords

ALT tags to all images

Sitemaps

Mobile Site

Don't Use Flash

URL Structure with proper headers

Utilize anchor text

Have a link-worthy site

Instagram Search: Optimized profiles with relevant keywords, hashtags, and alt-text to images. Optimized Instagram pages rank higher and attract more active followers, drive engagement, and improve page trust scores. Hashtags are essentially keywords and help to categorize the content.

YouTube: Optimize videos to increase ranking via channel's page, playlists, metadata, and description

Ananova lists the best SEO Hosting provider

WordPress.com: Extremely SEO friendly, provides SEO-friendly themes and an incredible suite of SEO plugins.

GreenGeeks – Best green hosting service.

HostGator – Best for uptime and speed with shared web hosting plans

A2 Hosting – Best for help and support.

GoDaddy Hosting – Best for server location and extra features.

SiteGround – Best for SSL.

InMotion – Best reseller web hosting and provide backups.

Bluehost – Best web hosting overall, offers a suite of do-it-yourself SEO tools for small businesses to optimize site and rank on search engines.

Hostinger – Best cloud web hosting.

Hostwinds – Best dedicated web hosting.

Dreamhost – Best email hosting provider.

WIPO Copyright Treaty: In 2018, India became a member of the WIPO Copyright Treaty, thereby granting the same legal enforceability to the DMCA as India's existing domestic laws.

