Features
- A user gets full control over the operating system and all deployed applications.
- He/She can also quickly build, deploy and scale different applications running on multiple platforms.
- It eliminates the overhead of managing and maintaining the machine hardware resources.
- The Azure Function also provides code logic and runs it to respond to a specific even or timer without worrying about the underlying platform or infrastructure where this code will be running.
- Several options are available for High availability for VM and PaaS workload like Availability Zones, Availability Sets, Azure Region. It provides 99.9% i.e, it guarantees a maximum downtime of 8.77 hours per year.
Azure Managed storage
The VM is equipped with at least two disks:
- Operating system disk: It contains the boot volume and by default, gets a C drive letter in Windows OS or /dev/ sda1 for Linux OS. Azure automatically installs OS on the Operating system disk.
- Temporary disk: It is used for temporary storage that does not require durability. For example, temp files, swap files, or page files. During the VM reboot, the data inside the disk is lost. The drive letter D in Windows and /dev/ sdb1 on Linux OS is used for the temporary disk. Databases or transaction log files are never stored on this disk.
- Data Disks: Is it used for storing database files as per the configured IOPS and storage capacity.
The Ultra disk provides the maximum throughput, disk size, and IOPS. Provision and deploy SQL Server to Azure virtual machines
VM Families
depending on vCPU, RAM( GiB), Data disks, Max IOPS, Premium disk support, and cost per month.
- General-purpose: Balanced CPU-to-Memory ratio. Ideal for testing and development, small to medium databases, and low to medium traffic web servers.
- Compute Optimized: High CPU-to-Memory ratio. Good for medium traffic web servers, network applications, batch processes, and application servers.
- Memory-Optimized: High Memory-to-CPU ratio. Storage Optimized
- GPU High performance compute
Available Deployment Options
- Create it with your custom configuration
- Start with a pre-set configuration
Azure Marketplace
It is a centralized location for deploying Azure resources with predefined templates to quickly deploy a SQL Server on Windows, Linux OS by providing necessary information such as VM name, storage configuration. A user selects the workload environment and workload type.
Azure PowerShell cmdlets
https:// shell.azure.com/ powershell for writing PowerShell code.
cmdlets to deploy and manage Azure resources
- New-AzResourceGroup: To create a new Azure resource group.
- New-AzVM: To creates a new virtual machine using the specified argument such as VM name, location, image name, virtual network name, subnet, public IP address, and credentials and ports to be opened for the firewall.
Azure command-line interfaces (CLI)
The CLI script uses fewer lines of code and provides more flexibility than the PowerShell. It uses the following CLI commands.
az group create
az vm create
Azure Resource Manager templates
It provides resource deployment using the single declarative template using the configuration in a JSON document. A user can define the standard template and use the parameters for providing runtime information. Further, can deploy it using the Azure DevOps pipeline or custom deployment blade using the Azure portal.
SQL deployment options
- SQL databases
- SQL Managed instances
- SQL virtual machines
Supported SQL Server technologies for Business Continuity
- Always On availability groups
- Always On failover cluster instances (FCIs)
- Log shipping
- SQL Server backup and restore with Azure Blob storage
- Azure Backup for SQL Server
- Azure Site Recovery