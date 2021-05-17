Features

A user gets full control over the operating system and all deployed applications.

He/She can also quickly build, deploy and scale different applications running on multiple platforms.

It eliminates the overhead of managing and maintaining the machine hardware resources.

The Azure Function also provides code logic and runs it to respond to a specific even or timer without worrying about the underlying platform or infrastructure where this code will be running.

Several options are available for High availability for VM and PaaS workload like Availability Zones, Availability Sets, Azure Region. It provides 99.9% i.e, it guarantees a maximum downtime of 8.77 hours per year.

Azure Managed storage

The VM is equipped with at least two disks:

Operating system disk : It contains the boot volume and by default, gets a C drive letter in Windows OS or /dev/ sda1 for Linux OS. Azure automatically installs OS on the Operating system disk.

Temporary disk : It is used for temporary storage that does not require durability. For example, temp files, swap files, or page files. During the VM reboot, the data inside the disk is lost. The drive letter D in Windows and /dev/ sdb1 on Linux OS is used for the temporary disk. Databases or transaction log files are never stored on this disk.

Data Disks: Is it used for storing database files as per the configured IOPS and storage capacity.

The Ultra disk provides the maximum throughput, disk size, and IOPS. Provision and deploy SQL Server to Azure virtual machines

VM Families

depending on vCPU, RAM( GiB), Data disks, Max IOPS, Premium disk support, and cost per month.

General-purpose : Balanced CPU-to-Memory ratio. Ideal for testing and development, small to medium databases, and low to medium traffic web servers.

: Balanced CPU-to-Memory ratio. Ideal for testing and development, small to medium databases, and low to medium traffic web servers. Compute Optimized : High CPU-to-Memory ratio. Good for medium traffic web servers, network applications, batch processes, and application servers.

: High CPU-to-Memory ratio. Good for medium traffic web servers, network applications, batch processes, and application servers. Memory-Optimized : High Memory-to-CPU ratio. Storage Optimized

: High Memory-to-CPU ratio. Storage Optimized GPU High performance compute

Available Deployment Options

Create it with your custom configuration

Start with a pre-set configuration

Azure Marketplace

It is a centralized location for deploying Azure resources with predefined templates to quickly deploy a SQL Server on Windows, Linux OS by providing necessary information such as VM name, storage configuration. A user selects the workload environment and workload type.

Azure PowerShell cmdlets

https:// shell.azure.com/ powershell for writing PowerShell code.

cmdlets to deploy and manage Azure resources

New-AzResourceGroup : To create a new Azure resource group.

: To create a new Azure resource group. New-AzVM: To creates a new virtual machine using the specified argument such as VM name, location, image name, virtual network name, subnet, public IP address, and credentials and ports to be opened for the firewall.

Azure command-line interfaces (CLI)

The CLI script uses fewer lines of code and provides more flexibility than the PowerShell. It uses the following CLI commands.

az group create

az vm create

Azure Resource Manager templates

It provides resource deployment using the single declarative template using the configuration in a JSON document. A user can define the standard template and use the parameters for providing runtime information. Further, can deploy it using the Azure DevOps pipeline or custom deployment blade using the Azure portal.

SQL deployment options

SQL databases

SQL Managed instances

SQL virtual machines

Supported SQL Server technologies for Business Continuity

Always On availability groups

Always On failover cluster instances (FCIs)

Log shipping

SQL Server backup and restore with Azure Blob storage

Azure Backup for SQL Server

Azure Site Recovery