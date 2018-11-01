Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webhostingind

Webhostingind.com: Company Overview

Webhostingind.com was founded about 8 years ago. The company has its data centers located in Mumbai, India. This hosting company offers web hosting services, dedicated server hosting, reseller hosting and VPS.

Performance/reliability and uptime report

Webhostingind.com hosting company offers their clients’ up to 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, which ensures that clients’ websites are online throughout. On top of that, the Company’s support team is available 24/7/365 to cater to clients’ thus is very reliable. The company handles all its operations from fully equipped data centers. Moreover, they use state of the art technologies to ensure high quality and speedy services and excellent hosting performance.

Hosting plans

This hosting company offers clients a variety of hosting plans from which they can choose. Shared web hosting from the company operates in 6 plans; basic hosting plan, standard plan, advanced plan, premium hosting plan, pro hosting plan and plus hosting plan.

Linux Dedicated server hosting services come in 9 plans; starter plan, basic plan, standard plan, elite hosting plan, business hosting plan, pro hosting plan, ultra-hosting plan, ultra plus hosting plan and ultra exe hosting plan.

VPS hosting from Webhsotingind.com Company comes in 9 plans: VPS-1, VPS-2, VPS-3, VPS-4, VPS-5, VPS-6, VPS7, VPS-8 and VPS-9 hosting plans.

Their reseller hosting comes in 6 hosting plans: essential plan, economy plan, deluxe hosting plan and premium hosting plan, expert hosting plan and the royal hosting plan.

Features and Control panel

Hosting services firm webhostingind.com comes with a variety of features. This include POP3, Roundcube, Autoresponders, webmail, Horde, e-mail forwarding, mail aliases, SquirrelMail mailing lists, web based file manager, password protected directories, custom error pages, website statistics Hotlink Protection, IP Deny Manager and free RVS Pro SiteBuilder tools just to mention a few. Other hosting features are raw log manager, Awstats, Webalizer, Softaculous Script Installer with more than 280 plus free scripts, CentOS Linux, Apache, Full root access, Apache, cPanel, Perl, PHP 5, Python, MySQL, phpMyAdmin Access, CGI, Fast CGI and SSI.Their hosting also includes some programming modules and system management features such as GD library, Curl, ImageMagick, Cron Job scheduling, CPA,SSH and FrontPage Extensions among many other features.

The hosting services from this company use the industry renowned cPanel control panel.

Pros

Webhostingind.com offers their clients feature rich hosting services.

This company offer excellent performance and high quality hosting services.

This company offers very reliable customer support services.

Cons

The support team at webhostingind.com cannot be reached via e-mail.

Cancellation/ Refund policy

Clients at the company get a 30-day money back guarantee. This means that if unsatisfied with services offered by the web host, a client can discontinue with their services and get a refund. This however only applies before 30 days have elapsed.

Support

Client’s get 24/7/365 customer support from this web hosting company. The customer care desk can be reached via live chat, phone and the ticketing system. Clients can also use the company’s knowledgebase, technical articles, sales articles and the FAQs section to get further support from this web host.

Coupons

Clients using the shared web hosting, reseller hosting and VPS hosting plans from this company get to enjoy a 20% off discount.

Conclusion

The hosting services offered by webhostingind.com are very reliable and perform well. Their hosting services also come packed with a variety of features from which clients can choose. The customer support team from the company is also available 24/7 further enhancing their reliability.