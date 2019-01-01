Three Time saving Secrets for Dedicated web hosting

Dedicated web hosting has its difficulties and problems from time to time like all technology. However, there are certain things you can do to prepare yourself for any server downtime or other problems that might arise. The key, however, to these tips is that you are aware of them before the problem occurs rather than afterward. The following three time-saving tips will help you with your dedicated web hosting and save you a lot of time.

Tip #1 Managed Dedicated Server When you have your own dedicated server someone has to manage it. So, you have two options. You can either choose a managed server and have a hosting company handle all of the details, maintenance, and updating that must take place. Or, you can hire an administrator to handle this maintenance for you. The last option is you can manage it yourself, that is if you are skilled in those kinds of things. Basically, if you hire an administrator it will cost you extra money as well. Regardless, if you have a managed dedicated server installed you should know beforehand who will be handling the maintenance and other details to keep everything running smoothly with as little downtime as possible.

Tip #2 Know the Details You always need to know all the details regarding your dedicated server as well as your web host. When you know all of the details you know what to expect when a situation occurs and how it will be handled. If you do not know the details when you involve yourself in a contract with a dedicated web host then you will be asking for trouble. Save yourself from this and make sure you know everything there is to know about your equipment, who is responsible for what, and the game plan if any problems arise.

Tip #3 Support Another key element you need to know that will save you time when problems arise is the kind of support you have from your web host. You want to have a web host that provides support 24 hours per day, 7 days per week and 365 days per year. If your web host is not offering this then you might prefer to find one that does because for some reason problems seem to arise after hours and not weekends or holidays.