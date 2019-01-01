Website to Move On Dedicated Servers

How to Know It is Time for Your Website to Move On to Dedicated Servers?

Knowing when it is time to move onto a dedicated server includes many variables and requires you to answer a variety of questions. While dedicated servers are great because only you and your business will be using them, they are expensive and require someone to manage them, which costs more money. Evaluate if you have all of the elements required for a dedicated server before making plans to move onto one. Below are some things you should consider first.

Question #1 – Can You Afford It?

One huge question that will play a large role in whether or not you move onto a dedicated server is whether or not you can afford it. You need to do some math to not only figure out how much a dedicated server costs, but how much you will have to pay for an administrator or for a fully managed dedicated server. These can be expensive, especially if you do not have a large budget. Make sure your budget supports a dedicated server before you start looking into one.



Question #2 – Managed or Unmanaged?

Another consideration is will you want a managed or unmanaged dedicated server. An unmanaged dedicated server means you have to have the knowledge and skills set to manage it personally or else you need to hire someone to do it for you. Consider this as well because if you don't, you might find yourself in over your head or spending money you had not budgeted.

Some other questions are:-

Extra Space and Bandwidth, Do You Really Need It?

Do you really need the space and bandwidth a personal server provides? If your web pages are loading rather quickly and you still have plenty of space on a shared server, you should consider why you need to invest in a dedicated server. If you need the space and bandwidth then you should do it, however if you don't there really is no reason to unless you have extremely sensitive information.

Do You Have Sensitive Files?

The number one driving reason why individuals want dedicated servers is because they only hold that persons information, rather than a variety of peoples and businesses. So, if you have ultra sensitive information you cannot risk being stolen, a dedicated server is definitely the way to go.

Do You Need the Tools and Options?

Having your own dedicated server means you have a variety of tools and options at your fingertips you did not have on a shared server. There are no rules with a dedicated server because it is all yours, so whatever you need to do you can do it. Just keep in mind the ever rising prices.