Selling Hosting through Resellers and Affiliates

The process of reselling web hosting services has become very common. This involves purchasing web hosting abilities from a web host provider and then reselling the services we don't use you to other businesses.

Reselling is a great way to get the web hosting services we need, as well as a way to make some extra money in the process.

The reselling process means that we use the hardware, software, and network resources of the web host provider, but we don't have to have the expertise or investment.

If we're looking to buy hosting, reseller web hosting companies can often offer we web hosting services at a lower cost with the same level of quality and efficiency, when compared to other companies.

As a reseller, we can often choose from several packages offering varying amounts of disk space and data transfer.

It is a good investment to purchase a higher volume package at a discount because we will be able to sell it to more customers at a price that will earn us some great profits.

Reselling web hosting services is a great way to use the internet and have our own home based business that is profitable and costs very little to get started.

Resellers have a physical office, they answer phone calls from customers, and they take care of invoicing & billing locally and may be doing some technical support as well.

some buyers might get the product online from an affiliate and not from the reseller, but still, the reseller has a different target, and this is an offline local market.

If we think about affiliated reselling, a buyer that wants to purchase online, we can anyway skip the reseller by buying directly from our site.

Resellers are better for custom solutions packages that also include services. We can't see or imagine an affiliate doing corporate, academic or governmental sales or the way they could provide related add-on services in local markets.

Affiliates don't train sales or technical people, and therefore they might not be able to compete with the resellers who have in-depth knowledge about our products.

Affiliates mean pre-selling, resellers do selling, affiliates warm the site visitor and make him confident and willing to purchase from the vendor site.

The vendor sells directly to the customer and makes a direct invoice to the purchaser. Resellers should make the sale on their own, and they purchase bulk products from the vendor, then sell by retail to customers, the invoice they issue to customers on their account.

It might be easier to get hundreds of affiliates through affiliate networks, but resellers established companies. Resellers are a much more reliable and easy to control force as they work by the same economic principles as we do. Affiliates might come and go.

As we may already know, there are many different kinds of resell rights that we can buy or sell.

Resell right: This can apply to both physical and digital products. Where a digital product is concerned, we resell the product and keep 100% of the profits without losing the enjoyment of the same product as digital products are duplicable.

Basic resell rights: We have the right to resell the product, but our customer does not have the right to resell it to another. We keep 100% of the profit after every sale we make.

Master resell right: we have the right to resell the product as well as the Basic Resell Rights itself to our customers. Our customers can, in turn, resell the same book to their customers.

The Master Resell Rights can either be bundled together with the purchase of the product or purchased separately from the product.

Buying Private Label Rights usually give us the right to change the product in any way we like, put our name on it, sell resell rights or even master resell rights to others and use and treat the product as it were our creation.

We can give the product away for free. In most cases, however, we cannot resell and or edit it.

Reseller Hosting Business Model

Resellers face several significant challenges, and not least of these is technical support.

While resellers can reasonably expect that they will be given some support by their parent hosting companies, in almost all cases they are responsible for directly fielding the complaints of their customers.

If a reseller's client calls to complain about downtime, it is the reseller who must address the matter even if addressing it just means complaining to the original host.

Complaining is a source of frequent complaint among resellers because they feel that while they cannot directly remedy many of the most common hosting problems, they are the ones who have to deal with end users whose sites are down or are loading too slowly.

Ideally, however, resellers should not operate according to the same business model as hosting companies. Although resellers may market themselves as hosts, they are ultimately a sales and services company, not a technology provider.

Resellers do not own the server space that they are selling, and their two principal responsibilities consist of recruiting new customers and servicing those accounts once they are established.

Resellers are valuable to hosting companies because they are middlemen, they concentrate their resources on sales and support, and the hosting company, freed from the need to employ a bank of CSRs, can funnel its resources into technology.

If resellers could hand off their sales and support duties to the original host, then there would be no reason for the host to even include them in the business model.

Reseller system tends toward greater efficiency, particularly because resellers are often based in countries other than their host.

Should we consider reselling web hosting? Is it the business for us?

If that is the question we are asking you, how can resell business takes a proper place?

We have come to the right place for reselling We should think about this question now, if we would, without web hosting would the internet exist?

Therefore, web hosting is essential to the world of the internet. Now, we know we are saying well there are many different people reselling web hosting.

Should we not consider reselling web hosting as a business opportunity? No, it does not.

Every day there are thousands of internet businesses starting up, what that means is that every day thousands of people are looking for web hosting.

As a reseller, what we are mostly doing is purchasing server space from another company and reselling it to our customers for a higher price.

Reseller server space and hosting will appear to your customers as our own, not the other company because we own this space, not the other way around.

In other words, first thing is first, if we are interested in reselling web hosting, we need to find the right reseller program that will benefit our potential customers the most.

Some things might include administrative controls, turnkey websites, customer support, billing software, software for our customers to use for their websites, back-end administration for our customers, and the like. Consider what we expect.

We have to determine our prices, how much we will charge. Of course, we want to make money, but we also want to be competitive and offer prices that will lure our customers to use our services instead of our competitors.

We will need to determine how to market to these people, which means advertisement. We want to be sure that we advertise in the appropriate places to optimize our customer base potential.

Of course, before we can advertise, we must have a website to bring people to so that they can begin buying. If they have no place to start, we cannot expect to get sales.