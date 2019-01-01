Dedicated Server Hosting Ups and Downs

What are Ups and Downs of Dedicated Server Hosting?

Getting your own dedicated server for your business is a great idea if you are interested in security, being the only business on the server, eliminating potential server problems, and have a budget that includes a substantial monthly fee.

If you have a busy commerce website and a lot of visitors, then a dedicated server is probably your best bet. However if you have a smaller site, with less traffic, and a low budget, you should wait until your budget grows as well as your website to use a dedicated server. Consider the following points to help you learn more about the ups of dedicated server hosting.

Ups

Dedicated server hosting is beneficial because you know you are the only one using the server and it is 100% dedicated to your website and information. Shared web hosting is less expensive, but also less secure. If you have your own server your information will be safe and secure and you will not have to worry about security breaches.

Avoid server problems due to others sharing the server, submitting bad information that affects the server, and ultimately you in a negative way. With your own dedicated server you will only deal with your own information. The actions of others on the server will not affect you because you are the only one on the server.

On your dedicated server, you install and use the information and software you need. Space is not taken up for software and programs for other users that you do not need.

Some other benefits of Dedicated server are:-

With a dedicated server you have less reliance on your Web host and as a result you will save any delays that might occur as well as money that you would possibly lose from being offline.

With your own dedicated server you will be able to offer support to your clients 24/7 if you so desired. This is not an option on a shared server and is a worthwhile benefit to many companies considering a dedicated server.

A dedicated server is faster as well and your web pages will load significantly quicker, which means people will stick around to see what your site is about. With a shared server it might take longer for your site to load and people won't wait for this.

The one major drawback to dedicated server hosting is the price. It is more expensive than shared hosting and as a result not an option for many people.

Dedicated server is more costly than other hosting option.