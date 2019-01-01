Virtual Private Server Tutorial

Virtual Private Server

A virtual private server (VPS) is a system which implements multiple virtual machines on a physical server. In contrast to this, Shared hosting serves multiple websites on a server. It indicates that VPS Hosting serves a number of benefits like dedicated resources are assigned to a specific server and no sharing of same with other hosts. VPS sites are hosted on high redundant and high-powered hardware results in 99.95% uptime. These servers require the least maintenance and are more safe and secure as compared to other servers.

Tutorial for Setting Up Virtual Private Server

Now if User wants to set up a Virtual Private Server, following steps need to be performed:

The first step requires choosing a reliable Xen VPS service provider. It is recommended to go for service providers who use Xen Hypervisor. After choosing the VPS service provider, select the required and appropriate model of VPS. Ultimate or Pro models are suggested. Next, move to the configuration page. Here User is required to select the billing cycle, whether on monthly basis or annual basis, then VPS’s hostname and the root password is required to be configured. Some additional options are also available like license the cPanel/WHM Control Panel and IP addresses. If User wish can buy them. Now User is required to click on Checkout, and he moves to the next screen. In the next screen, User is required to enter his name, address, e-mail and select the payment gateway. After this, User is required to click on Submit option, and he will be redirected to the site of Paypal. Now User is required to complete the transaction in a safe and secure way. When payment is successfully done, VPS gets deployed in just a few minutes and regarding the same, the user will get a mail. In the Email, User receives all the required information which is required to access the VPS like Contact details for Support, IP address, Password, and others.

Now VPS Server is all set, and User becomes its owner.

Tutorial for Setting up VPS for Hosting Websites

After Setting up a VPS, if the user wishes to know the process of how to set up a VPS to host sites as hosting is the ultimate goal behind setting up and using a server. So, here this tutorial helps to understand this.

First of all, User is required to choose a VPS hosting service provider. Reliable and experienced providers are always suggested. After selecting the provider, User is required to sign up with them and make payment to the provider, VPS is created on instant basis. Now when users sign up, he will receive an email with login information. A user is required to log on the system. Now, SSH as user root to IP address which user had provisioned. In the next step, it is recommended that User must change the root password as fast as possible. As default password is emailed to a user and it is known by several, so it is suggested for ensuring higher security. After the password is changed successfully, a message appears “passwd: all authentication tokens updated successfully”. Now User is required to update all the base Operating system packages and to do this, a program or a default package manager ‘yum' is used. When all finished, a message appears on screen “Complete!”. and VPS is all set up for hosting the website. The above tutorials are quite useful in setting up a VPS or setting up the same for hosting sites.