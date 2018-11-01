Latest News And Web Hosting Review VPS Net

VPS.NET Company Overview

VPS.NET was established in 2009 as a component of the UK2Group. Company offers top knotch cloud services and cloud hosting solutions to more than 10,000 customers in over 180 countries. Since it was started, it has brought some positive changes in the market and several innovations takes palce in the hosting industry, such as upgradation takes palce in the rebootless resource, and permission assigned to customers to give their choice in selecting their datacentre from 18 different datacenters for hosting their websites.

VPS.net is a leading cloud services provider, offering cloud hosting to more than 10000 customers since 2009. The company allows customers to choose from 18 various data centers to host their websites. VPS.net has included high skilled executives who have done CISCO certification course so that they can fully focus on customer service, improving the experience and product development. Besides, customers can contact their support team 24/7 and get an instant response. Besides this, the company offers high-performance SSD VPS servers at very competitive prices and 99.9% uptime guarantee. Their products include SSD VPS servers and cloud VPS servers. Best of all, company offers 30 days money back guarantee as well. Therefore, it is a risk-free investment.

VPS.NET: Reliability and Performance

VPS.NET offers 99.99% SLA Performance Guarantee. Provider is having its cloud data centres situated at nineteen locations worldwide. You may choose the cloud which best suits you and your visitors. They offer redundant sources of power, VESDA smoke detection system, multiple network carriers. With this, they are monitored by professional staff and through digital video surveillance which offers 24×7 security. By these, it leads to unsurpassed performance and reliability.

Data Center

Servers located in six locations around the globe

Services Offered

Cloud Hosting

Hosting Plans

Cloud VPS offers various features such as Web site hosting, Application hosting, full root access, choice of OS, 18 Global Datacentres, 1000 % (SLA), Free Assisted Start-up, Self Healing, Auto-scaling, Deploy on Demand, Enterprise Grade Storage, Recipes, API and Free SSL.

SSD VPS provides you with various features such as Web site hosting, Application hosting, full root access, choice of OS, 3 Global Datacentres, 99.99 % (SLA), SSD Disks and Free SSL.

Cloud Sites offers several features like Web site hosting, 6 Global Datacentres, 1000 % (SLA), Free Assisted Start-up, Self Healing, Auto-scaling, Enterprise Grade Storage and Free SSL.

In terms of features, Managed Cloud Servers offers 100% Uptime Guarantee, 19 Datacenter Choices, cPanel control panel, Fully Managed service, Secure, automatic backup, CentOS + cPanel etc.

WordPress Cloud Server offers Unlimited bandwidth, Reliable Cloud Servers, W3 Total Cache Pre-Installed, Managed DNS, Free incoming migrations with good customer support.

VPS.NET: Features and Control Panel

Prompt Cloud Server deployment in 19 locations

User friendly White-label control panel

cPanel : ISPManager, Plesk

CDN

Powerful API

Free website review, Domain Names, Free SSL

What for Customers?

High-performance, Speedy, affordable, scalable, limitless resources

Only Pay for what you use: No commitments or lock-ins with daily billing

Client can choose Cloud server location after signup

VPS.NET Support

In order to ensure satisfactory support to clients, VPS.NET provides you with Knowledgebase Articles on various topics on their website. Enhanced Support offers with Cloud VPS and as an optional feature with SSD-VPS. Assisted Start-up is also there and prompt response received from the support team. Team is available for you 24×7 to assist you in installing software, configuring security and others. You have any issue or you need some guidance or advice, team is always ready to help you via live chat, email, and phone for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Three Support Packages Standard, Enhanced and Ultimate are provided.

Pros

No service charges on monthly basis

Billing software integration for free

Knowledgebase Articles are provided

Less Downtime leads to better Business

Increased Reliability and high performance

Choice of OS and Server is yours

Cancellation Policy

In 30 Days you will get a refund of your money from company, if you don`t found services offered appropriate or as per your need. So, Refund Policy states 30 Days Money back guarantee to their customers.

Conclusion

VPS.NET offers excellent Cloud hosting solutions and services to their clients. And their overall good data centre infrastructure, outstanding customer service and other features leads to satisfactory results. So, if you are looking for a great cloud hosting service provider, then this is one of them.

