Latest News And Web Hosting Review Mediatelhosting SK

Mediatelhosting.sk: Company Overview

Mediatelhosting.sk offers a complete range of highly useful tools for marketing so that clients business can be promoted efficiently and effectively. In order to deliver them the desired results, company offers a good combination of various channels of communication and various advanced solutions for marketing. The main target customer of company is Small and Medium Enterprises, to whom it renders its services in the field of advertising, publicity, marketing and assist them to select the correct marketing mix as per the requirements of clients. Sometimes client demands are high and to meet them, all the activities of marketing are covered and offered.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

In terms of offering high and top notch performance to clients, by keeping their sites up all the time, it offers 99.9% uptime guarantee. And in terms of providing reliability, it offers a good backup of website which takes place every night, so as to protect the data from any kind of uncertain loss or situation.

Hosting Plans

Mediatelhosting.sk Web hosting provides their clients three plans on the basis of amount of disk space offered. All the plans include key features such as Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited E-Mail Addresses, Unlimited Domains, MY SQL, Over one click install 200 applications for free of cost.

E-Mail Hosting offers three plans, first for free of cost and other two for paid. Free plan offers 1 E-Mail address and the other two offers Unlimited E-Mail Addresses.

Features & Control Panel

24/7 Customer support

45 days money back guarantee

Unlimited E-Mail Addresses & Unlimited Data Transfer

Unlimited no. of Domains

MY SQL

Website Backups

Responsive Web designs

Over one click install 200 apps for free

PPC Campaign

SEO Services

Advertising & Presentation

Online Catalogs

Domain Services

DNS Editor

Support

24*7 Customer Support is rendered to clients of Mediatelhosting.sk. A company is highly committed towards offering of high rate of satisfaction to their customers. And to offer this, their customer service is available 24*7 round the clock. A good technical assistance is offered by technical experts.

Pros

A good Web hosting provider

High reliability & security

Web hosting with no limits & restrictions

Full Customer Support

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Cheap hosting services for small size businesses

Unlimited Bandwidth & E-Mail

Easy to use Control Panel

Services of SEO & Websites

Cons

Less types of Web hosting services offered

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A satisfactory refund policy may provided by the provider to their clients. This policy is applicable if clients ask for a refund in 45 days of service issued. This situation mainly occurs when client founds that services used are not meeting their expectations or not delivered them desired results.

It is also considered as a customer satisfaction guarantee as it ensures clients that their money is in safe and secure hands.

Conclusion

Mediatelhosting.sk offers web hosting services inc e-mail hosting services at unbeatable prices with good and friendly customer support for round the clock, 99.9 percent uptime, 45 days money back guarantee, Control panel, websites backup and other relevant features.