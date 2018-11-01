Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dot5Hosting

Dot5hosting hosting company has built its success in the hosting industry around providing reliable and stable hosting services. The company hosting services uses the userfriendly and powerful vDeck control panel. It offers clients 30 day money back guarantee and up to 100 persent network uptime guarantee. The company has a team of well trained engineers located in North America and in Europe to ensure the company delivers high quality private, public and hybrid cloud solutions. Its network infrastructure is monitored 24×7 by qualified technicians. The company internet network has more than 800 servers that process about 5.5GB of storage each second.

Dot5Hosting Overview

Dot5 Hosting has an overall experience of thirteen years in web hosting industry. It operates with two datacenters in Boston, 800 Servers and half a Petabyte of storage. Dot5 Hosting focuses on shared web hosting at competitive prices and quality support. One plan is suitable for all levels of customers. It is one of the lowest prices in industry with such features and services. The Company boasts of more than 20,000 customers. Its impressive customer list consists of companies like Congent, Sonet and Warner.

Dot5Hosting: Reliability and Uptime Report

Dot5 Hosting provides no uptime assurance to its customers. Their services are reliable and provide service monitoring and real-time reporting. The Company utilizes Xeon Servers which are known for their high levels of performance. Uptime can be concluded by customer reviews which are quite impressive.

Dot5Hosting Plans

Dot5 Hosting provides its users with one plan only. It is planned so as to cater to all types of users. Shared web hosting plan is Linux-based. It provides unlimited disk space, hosted domains and bandwidth. Prices vary according to the term selected.

Additional products like SiteLock, site backups, an SSL certificate and SEO makeover can be purchase on payment. Some of the features included are: Unlimited POP3 Secure Email Boxes, Parked Domains, Scalable bandwidth, MySQL Databases, Google Webmaster Tools, Frontpage 2003 Extensions, Spam Protection, AWStats Site Statistics, Web File Manager, FTP Access, Custom Cronjobs and vDeck Control Panel.

The plan is provided with advanced hosting technology through the usage of Dual redundant M7I routers, Dual Big Iron load balancers and High Performance Dell Servers.

For Site Promotion Constant Contact Email Marketing, Yahoo! Search Credit and Google AdWords Bonus are provided.

Multimedia Features include: MIDI File Support, Real Audio and Video Support, Macromedia Shockwave and Flash Support.

Dot5Hosting: Features and Control Panel

More than 140 Do-it-Yourself Tutorials

CGI, Ruby, Perl, PHP, MySQL

Blogging & Forum Tools

Unlimited Hosting Space

Host Unlimited Domains

Domain Name and Website Templates for free

Unlimited Email Accounts

Free Website Builders

SSL Secure Server

Ecommerce features like: ShopSite Online Store, osCommerce Shopping Cart and Password Protected Directories.

Dot5Hosting Support

Dot5 Hosting provides its customers with a detailed Knowledge Base with a huge amount of articles. User Guide assists customers with step-by-step approach in set up and usage of web hosting account. 24/7 support is provided by support team by many ways: live chat, phone, System Notices and quick response tickets. There is no information regarding source of Support team. Dot5 Hosting does not support any social media pages for additional support.

Pros

Robust and prompt support.

Ease in deciding and selection plan!

Cons

No social media assistance

Cancellation Policy

Dot5 Hosting provides customers with a 30 day Money Back Guarantee. A client is free to cancel services at any point of time within 30 days of account initiation. Accounts within Money Back Guarantee are provided with a refund. This guarantee is valid for credit card paying customers only. Cancellation process is initiated by sending a written notice to the company. Fees like domain registration, domain name registration and SSL Certificates are not included in refunds. Cancellation after 30 days attracts no refund. Cancellation fee is levied to customers who opt for suspension of account after guarantee period.

Conclusion

Dot5 Hosting appeals to customers who want a simple and hassle free plan selection. They do not overload its customers with plans. The Company provides user-friendly support that assists its customers in every step. For startup concerns, Dot5 Hosting is an ideal selection.

Offers

As Special Intro Offer, Dot5 Hosting is providing heavy discounts on hosting plans for one and two year duration. It comes with free set up and free domain.