Latest News And Web Hosting Review Momwebs

Monwebs.com offers affordable and appropriate hosting solution and provides quick support assistance to their customers. The company has introduced various hosting plans at very competitive rates. Their shared hosting plan comes with 24/7 technical support, 99.5% uptime, FTP accounts, control panel, databases, spam filtering and 30-day money back guarantee. Moreover, VPS plan includes one or more dedicated IP. Their package is designed especially for bloggers. `Momwebs` offers many features such as free restores softaculous, nightly backups, install WordPress, CGI web-based file manager and much more. Best of all they offer 30 days money back guarantee without any question. They also provide a bonus on referral service and rental services.

Momwebs.com : Company Overview

Momwebs.com wants their customers to utilize their time in other work instead of wasting it on stumbling around in the dark for web hosting server searching. They have the expertise to help, and If a customer is stuck with a word press or other website problem, then momwebs.com will quickly fix it or else recommend some affordable & appropriate solution to help customer with a more complex fix. A customer will get help from help desk of momwebs.com for reliable & quick support assistance he needs. They concentrate on newcomers get their Blog started right through quick start package that is designed to give its customers a extra help as to tackle launching a new blog or to bring a website over from another platform or web host.

Reliability & performance

As its name suggest, a customer can trust it same as a child can trust his mother. With this concept keeping in mind momwebs.com people provide web hosting server services to its customers. They will also help a customer to move his web sites from existing host. In most cases they can do all of the work for a customer, if he provides login information of old host and domain registrar. A properly managed move does not require a customer`s website to go down.

Hosting plan

There are various web hosting plans momwebs.com offers to its customer. Every shared hosting plan includes, 24/7 tech support, money back guarantee within 30 days, 99.5% uptime guarantee, cPanel control panel, unlimited email addresses, databases, FTP accounts, spam filtering, etc. Every VPS hosting plan includes most of the services provided similar to shared hosting plans. With those services it also includes one or more dedicated IP & many more services. Blog started right through quick start package specifically designed for bloggers which give its customers a helping hand to launch a new blog.

Control panel & features

Momwebs.com controls various features through its data centers. Its features include web traffic statistics, .htaccess, PHP, Perl, CGI web-based file manager, nightly backups and free restores Softaculous through which a customer can install word press for free of cost & many more features are there to mention which a person can find easily on its website. The momwebs.com`s affiliate program pays 20% residual commissions on each and every one of referrals given by its customers.

Support

Support through every possible means is provided by momwebs.com. They are confident enough in their backup systems to guarantee 99.5% uptime that includes maintenance work and reboots. If they fail in providing uptime committed by them, then a customer is eligible to receive a free month of hosting at the end of his current billing period.

Pros & cons

Momwebs.com renders most of the services needed for web hosting & does it at affordable price. Its uptime is less in comparisons to few other web hosting service providers & there are few services that are not furnished by momwebs.com.

Refund policy

Momwebs.com provides money back guarantee within 30 days without any objection or questioning.

Conclusion

Momwebs.com furnishes various facilities like upgrade at any time without losing current investment. Any hosting time customers have already paid for will be applied as a credit towards next hosting plan including a move to a dedicated server. It also offers rental services & bonus on referral service. With more than 16 years of web hosting experience, it is a good choice.