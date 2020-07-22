The CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge launched in 2019 by the CMS Innovation Center in collaboration with the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Laura and John Arnold Foundation. It is a crucial step in implementing President Trump’s Executive order on maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence. It will accelerate AI solutions that aid clinicians in predicting health outcomes and keeping patients healthy.

The CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge engages with innovators from all sectors – not just from healthcare. The Challenge aims to develop AI-driven predictions for healthcare providers and clinicians, including those participating in CMS Innovation Center models. More than 300 entities submitted proposed AI solutions to the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge.

Based on established criteria, a group of technical evaluators comprised of data science experts, healthcare data specialists, and clinical care providers evaluated the applications. The Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services (CMS) announced the top 25 participants selected to advance to Stage 1 of the Artificial Intelligence Health Outcomes Challenge. From these 25 participants, up to seven will move on as finalists to Stage 2, be awarded $60,000 each, and receive an opportunity to refine their algorithms and solutions further using additional CMS data sets. CMS will announce the Stage 2 Finalists next year. After the Challenge, a grand prize winner will receive $1 million, and the runner-up will receive $230,000.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma said: “Artificial Intelligence is a vehicle that can help drive our system to value – proven to reduce out-of-pocket costs and improve quality. It holds the potential to revolutionize healthcare: imagine a doctor being able to predict health outcomes – such as a hospital admission – and intervene before an illness strikes. The participants in our AI Challenge demonstrate that such possibilities will soon be within reach. We congratulate the 25 innovators who have been selected to continue, and we look forward to seeing what else they have in store.”

Source - Press Release Date: October 31, 2019 cms.gov