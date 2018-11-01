Latest News And Web Hosting Review Accuwebhosting

AccuWebHosting Overview

Accuweb is a web hosting company that has its offices located in New Jersey in the US. The company has been in the industry for the past 12 years and has data centers in Netherlands, Singapore, India, South Africa and New Jersey. They offer web services such as domain name registration, VPS hosting, cloud hosting, web hosting along with dedicated server hosting.Their data centers have excellent features such as onsite staff 24/7, multiple internet connectivity, 24/7 monitoring, fire suppression system, backup power generator, continuous video surveillance and pass-card protected entrances.

Key Selling Points:

feature-packed Web hosting service

dependable uptime, excellent customer service, and several easy-to-use website-building tools

Services Offered: shared, virtual-private-server, dedicated, and WordPress hosting

Cheapest Plan:

Linux-based solid-state servers

Cost: $3.36 per month

Domains: Unlimited

Storage: 10GB

E-mail Accounts: 150

Data Transfer: 60GB

Top Tier Plan:

Cost : $13.56 per month

Storage: 50GB

Email Account: 1000

Data Transfer: 200GB

Linux Cloud Hosting : $5.06 per month

Windows Cloud Hosting : $6.35 per month

Windows Classic Hosting : $4.21 per month to run .ASP scripts

Add-On-Services:

128-bit SSL certificate ($49 per year),

SpamExperts spam blocker (starting at $5.85 per quarter),

and ID protection (for $8 per year)

Money-back guarantee: 30-days on every web hosting package except Dedicated servers

Support:

Web chat and 24/7 telephone customer support

serves up links to a knowledge database

Reliability and Uptime Report

This web host offers clients guaranteed network uptime of up to 99.9%. They have their data center located in Denver, Colorado. The performance of their hosting is top notch thanks to using powerful Dell servers in their data centers.

Hosting Plans

Accuweb hosting company offers Windows and Linux hosting plans. Their Windows hosting has VPS hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated server hosting and website hosting. The VPS hosting comes with features such as 100% Pure SSD Storage, Raid 6 Setup and scalability. Features included in their reseller hosting include Windows Server 2012/2008, SQL 2012, PHP and MySQL. The Accuweb website hosting comes with a website, cloud hosting plans and a user-friendly control panel.

Their Linux hosting plans include fully Managed VPS Hosting from just $18.00. Their Linux reseller hosting comes with features such as SSD Storage, CPanel / WHM control Panel along with 24/7 customer support. The features included are pure SSD storage with RAID10 setup, CloudLinux and Lite Speed powered PHP 5.x and MySQL 5.6. Cloud hosting at Accuweb comes with features such as public clouds, cPanel and WHM support, unlimited website hosting, 1 Click Script Installs.

AccuWebHosting: Features and Control Panel

Some of the features of their web hosting services are full root access, choice of Linux distro, a dedicated IP address, Raid-10 Enterprise Class Disk Subsystems, guaranteed RAM, 8-Core servers on the running Virtuozzo/Hyper V platform, Gigabit switch uplink, redundant high availability power, redundant power grids. Other features that are included in all their hosting plans include free account transfer, free e-mail addresses, free daily backup, fully managed pro level support, MySQL databases, 1 click installation of more than 300 scripts, PHP5, Perl and Python Support, Google Apps integration. Additional features that users can get are multiple layer DDOS protection, free website transfer protocol support, IMAP ,SMTP, POP3 support, 24/7 security monitoring and mitigation along with 100.00% hardware uptime guarantee. cPanel features included are custom Error Pages, IP Deny Manager, DNS Record Management, password protected directories, disk usage statistics, bandwidth usage reports, Full Log Files Access, Referrer and Error Logs, Awstats, Webalizer, web Based File Manager and Hotlink Protection. E-mail support features included are : Web Mail Access: Horde, Roundcube and Squirrel Mail, Auto Responders, Spam Assassin, Email Forwarding, Mailing Lists, e-mail aliases, Vacation Messages and SPAM-Experts: Anti-Spam Cloud Service.

AccuWebHosting Support

The customer care desk at Accuweb hosting is available to clients 24/7; the support team is accessible via phone and e-mail.

Pros

The customer support team at Accuweb is available 24/7.

Their hosting has very many features from which clients can choose.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Accuweb hosting company does not have a refund policy in place.

Coupons

Accuweb hosting company is currently offering a 15% off discount on their VPS hosting plans.

Conclusion

Their hosting services are very good and reliable. Company's features are configured VPS and Dedicated server hosting which can be appeal to web app developers. Accuweb Hosting is excellent option who wants to run a Microsoft Windows server environment.