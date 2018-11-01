Latest News And Web Hosting Review Pair

Parent Company: Pair Networks
Data Center
- Custom-built Internet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- The company owns dedicated, a multi-homed network which is fully-switched and collision-free. It uses Juniper Networks routers and Foundry Networks switches
- External connections are GigE (up to 10,000Mbps) to five diverse backbone networks
What about Customers?
- Reliable: Hand-tunning and BGP route selection to ensure optimal route selection focused on private peering and automatic failover in the event of outages.