Latest News And Web Hosting Review UnlimitedAdulthosting

UnlimitedAdulthosting.com : Company Overview

Unlimited Adult Hosting (UAH), founded in 2010, by T35 Hosting, one of the World`s reputed and biggest web hosting provider. It was formed with the aim of offering resources to savvy webmasters using which they can host unlimited websites. Two state of art data centers are located in Indiana and New Jersey hosting sites of more than 1,000,000 clients and offering them great satisfaction with their leading edge premium network and 24*7 customer service. State-Of-The-Art servers (both of them allow your site to load faster and more reliably!).

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Servers are located in State of the art Data Centers permit websites to run at a fast pace, allows web pages to load faster, thereby results in high performance. They are equipped with latest technologies and resources delivers excellent services that lead to top-notch performance and reliability. For ensuring high security, SSL Certificates are provided which protect the data passed from client to server. Web hosting offers 99.9% Uptime guarantee to their customers.

Hosting Plans

Unlimited adult hosting offers various plans, and all of them gives a number of highly useful features to their clients. It includes cPanel Control Panel, Ruby on Rails, PHP5 w/ Curl, CGI / Perl / SSI, Python, Cron Jobs, Web Mail, FFMPEG, Advanced Stats / Logs, Audio/Video Streaming, Advanced Mail Management, WordPress, Free Domain Privacy, Premium Network, Softaculous Script Installer, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, free and instant setup with Fast Backups.

Features & Control Panel

8-core Xeon SEO Servers

Unlimited Domains

cPanel Control Panel

12 to 16gb of RAM

PHP, MySQL, CGI, Perl & Python

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Free privacy protection

24x7x365 Support

FFMPEG & gzip compression

Audio/Video Streaming

Softaculous Script Installer

Free Setup on instant basis

Support

Customer Support for 24*7*365 is offered by the team of supporting staff to clients. A client can ask their queries, seeking information and solution of issue to the subject experts via Web, E-Mail & Phone support. As this service is available round the clock, so clients don`t need to see the time, as per their level of comfort, they can contact through the modes available. FAQ and Knowledge base are too given for customer support.

Pros

Customer Support available round the clock

A professional web host

Unlimited Bandwidth & Disk space

High Security is ensured

Set of Unlimited features

User is not bound by any contract

Cons

Live Chat option is not offered by the company

Refund policy or Cancellation policy is not offered

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Like most of the other web hosts, this company does not offer any cancellation policy or refund policy to their clients. If clients are unsatisfied with the services offered, they cannot ask for a refund of their paid amount. So, there is no provision of refund policy offered.

Conclusion

Unlimited Adult hosting, an exceptional and reliable web host, & as its name suggests offers a set of great features such as Unlimited Bandwidth & Disk space, Unlimited Domains, Unlimited e-mail accounts to clients. With unlimited features, SSL, high uptime, 24*7*365 customer support, excellent reliability and security all are offered at affordable prices.