Virtual Private Server Guide

A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a virtual machine which is sold as a service by an Internet Hosting Service. A VPS has its own copy of an operating system which is run so that they can install any software compatible with OS. They are equivalent to a dedicated physical server by functions. Their price is much lower than an equivalent physical server.

VPS Service Providers:

InMotion Hosting, Bluehost, A2Hosting, GoDaddy are few of the renowned VPS service hosting providers. They are offering different VPS hosting plan. Some are offering best VPS-1000S. SSD drives are used in this plan which is the foundation for data transmission and quick page loading. Some are offering Cloud VPS plan. This plan allows people to increase and decrease the amount of storage, bandwidth, RAM which is according to the business requirement. SSL certificates are provided by some companies to enhance the website security which is helpful in making payments. Some common features are there which all companies are providing:

Free Technical support 24/7 and 99% uptime. Free website transfer. Minimum 30-day money back guarantee. Full root access.

Get these answered from your hosting provider:-

VPS Hosting plans cover the gap between entry-level web hosting plans that offer particular services such as PHP, MySQL with a limited amount of disk space on a shared server and dedicated servers. VPS plans are hosted on FreeBSD or Linux but exist on Windows operating system.

What are the specifications of the host server?

VPS Hosting Server has some specifications which are following:

Software: VPS can be configured with multiple Linux distribution, CentOs-based, Plesk web hosting environment.

Network Connectivity: For network four independent providers are necessary: Level (3), Abovenet networks, Cogent Communications, and Tinet.

How many VPS instances are run on the host server that you’ll be on?

Dedicated servers ensure that nobody can share any type of resources with anyone. Anybody can get the full memory, storage, power and network access from its hardware. VPS resource sharing may lead site downtime if demand will be increased according to the capacity.

Resources provided by VPS hosting:

VPS hosting provides independence to one user from other users on the same server. Users have all resources to themselves. VPS hosting is filling the gap between the dedicated hosting services and shared hosting services. Anyone can connect technically to shared hosting environment but at the same time, one enjoys the privacy in a dedicated server. VPS hosting is providing power and functionality of the dedicated server at a lower cost. A user can install any kind of software.

Resource Contention in VPS:

There is a concept of a noisy neighbor who is the customer on a server uses his or her share of server resources. Disk IOPS (I/p o/p operations per second) have shared resources in VPS and cloud environment. The customers of VPS can purchase a server with IOPS without any investment in a dedicated server. Resource monitoring will be done according to time and will decide predetermined limits past which user will upgrade.

Advantage & Limitations of VPS:-

Many advantages and limitations are there:

Reliability: A good VPS hosting provider has better uptime reliability. Server security: VPS provider gives assurance of security programs and policies. Standard top of the line hardware: For a good VPS provider hardware is housed for virtual private space. It includes a dedicated RAM, top-of-the-line CPU, and a sizeable storage. Customizability: A good VPS should be easily customized according to the users’ requirements. Affordability: VPS is a hybrid between a dedicated server and a shared server. VPS plan is able to deliver the power of dedicated server as well as a shared server on the same. Individual gateway: It should provide Individual Web, POP, FTP, SMTP gateway and IMAP servers.

What VPS is not/ what VPS lacks? :-

The VPS is the least concern about hardware. VPS looks like a device with a specific set of hardware. If the VPS hardware fails then this can be difficult to restore as well as require a high per hour “remote hands” fee. A user doesn't gain root access but the files and scripts are spread across a cluster of machines with automatic scaling.

Conclusion:

Many companies are providing VPS hosting as an extension for web hosting services. A VPS hosting is dynamic means it can be changed at run-time. An additional resource of hardware can be added at run-time.During the server runtime, VPS can be moved to other hardware.