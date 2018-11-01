Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hosttoget

‘HostToGet Limited’ is a leader in offering affordable and reliable web hosting and web design solutions. It offers powerful web hosting services and web design solutions which come with business building tools such as easy video producer, GVO Conference, GVO Academy, Eresponder Pro and blogger builder among others. Other services are e-commerce hosting, email campaigns, domain registration and email marketing. New customers at hosttoget.com get a 7-day free trial along with a 30-day money back guarantee. It also provides round the clock customer and technical support via e-mail, telephone and LiveChat. Customers can also use the FAQs section and the knowledge base for further information.

With a motto of “hosting made simple,” hosttoget.com offers quality hosting services which suit a client's budget for sure. They also are into website designing.

Services offered

Web Hosting

Email marketing

Domain registration

Key Selling Points

They provide excellent support and all the resources required to kick off a good website.

Headquarters

PO Box 48281, Tampa, Florida 3647

Number of Customers

hosttoget.com hosts about 100 accounts.

Target Customers

Individuals and small businesses.

Reliability and Uptime Report

hosttoget.com does not have any uptime records as of now. the reliability of this web host has been found to be satisfactory by various agencies.

Plan and Pricing

hosttoget.com offers two types of plans as follows:

Standard Hosting Package at $89.00 per year

Package at $89.00 per year Super Pro e-commerce package at $189.00 per year

Features and Control Panel

Key features are efficient and prompt support, useful resources which are readily available and affordable prices. The software that they use is Xara Web Designers.

Technical Support

If you need to get in touch, then you can write to them or email them at admin@hosttoget

Conclusion

hosttoget.com provide solid web hosting solutions and very efficient business building tools from which the clients can benefit without burning a hole in their pocket.