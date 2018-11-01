Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dotblock

Dotblock offers various hosting services such as Cloud SSD Hosting, Managed VPS Hosting, and Dedicated Servers hosting. Hosting services involve SSD RAID storage, bandwidth, RAM, Cores, 1 block package and disk space. Most important features such as Geographic Server location choice, unmetered 100MB tier-1 bandwidth, RAID-10 SSD Storage, KVM virtualization technology and advanced management portal bestowed with the company. Customer support provided via submitting a ticket, knowledge base, community, server installation, and account management and are available by 24/7 days for users. Add-on pricing and server backups are provided as extra services by an organization for clients.

DotBlock Overview

DotBlock is Headquarter in Clifton Park, NY, which is a region, recognized as New York’s Tech Valley, it conducts business from one of the country`s primary regions in the high-tech sector. DotBlock is privately owned by HostRocket who provides cloud hosting services right across the world. Company has been offering web hosting services to approximately 50,000 websites since 1999. By focusing on service while maintaining affordability, the company provides service that meets the unique needs of each client and exceeds their wildest performance expectations. Customers and vendors across the globe can agree that Dotblock is truly the future of web hosting. A keen focus on customer service is immensely apparent at Dotblock.

DotBlock: Reliability and Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for DotBlock. Uptime % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. DotBlock time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by DotBlock are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. DotBlock has 100% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

DotBlock Plans

Most important hosting plans customer will come across are Virtual Windows Servers and Linux Servers for small and large businesses. DotBlock is a company that focus their expertise in VPS hosting, “virtual private server”, which is an progressively more popular option because of the many benefits that are preferred over shared hosting but without the high cost of dedicated hosting. With a host of support and contact paths to choose from, and competitively priced plans customers have everything they need under one roof.

DotBlock: Features and Control Panel

DotBlock provides cloud based system it’s easy to scale up and down whenever customer need to, and can customize the type of hosting needed. Whether you are in search for 1 core processor or 28 core processors, or 5GB of RAID storage or 310GB of storage, you can modify it to suit your website needs.

Features includes: Platform independent infrastructure, 99.9% uptime guarantee with redundancy / failover systems in place, Excellent customer service and support available around the clock, Consultative support,, helping customers understand web hosting better High quality and easy to use management console, Scalable cloud VPS that allows you to scale up or down as your needs change, Frequently offers low cost or free trial options to try their service, cPanel free for managed hosting plans (fee-based otherwise), Reseller hosting options available for those looking to re-sell DotBlock services Free, iPhone app available for easy account management Free setup Unmetered bandwidth

DotBlock Support

Support is available 24 by 7, 365 days a year USA Based Technical Support. DotBlock has an outstanding status for being customer-focused. Their US –based support teams including support team as well as their sales team are known for being extremely helpful and responsive. Their site has a live chat feature and wide-ranging knowledgeable.

Pros

Easy to use and High quality management console, regularly offers free trial or low cost options to try their service

Cons

Uptime of websites: reviews are on negative side

Conclusion

DotBlock advanced cloud technology makes it easy for anyone to set themselves up with expensive to budget hosting plans on either Windows or Linux. If you are looking for plenty of features with a flexible host that provides easy scalability then DotBlock check off all those points. Contact methods and Support channels are above average but they could do a bit more in providing details on reliability.