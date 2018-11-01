Latest News And Web Hosting Review CloudFlare

CloudFlare Overview

CloudFlare, a US-based provider offers the services of distributed domain name server and content delivery network to the clients all over the world. It acts as a mediator between company`s hosting provider and their visitors, for client`s websites, it acts as a reverse proxy. CloudFlare offers a high level of protection to client`s websites and accelerates them online. It generates high traffic for a website by routing its web traffic through their great global network.

Key Selling Points

The largest DDoS defender

Executive

Co-founder & CEO: Matthew Prince

CloudFlare: Reliability and Performance

Prompt, safe and secure authoritative DNS Networks is run by CloudFlare in the world. A provider has created prompt, powerful and highly secure DNS. SSL is used as an important tool for enhancing security to websites. An encrypted link is established between a web browser and web server by SSL. It ensures the privacy of data at the time of transfer. Client`s website is highly protected from various kinds of online threats such as viruses, trojan horses, spammers, SQL injection, DDOS.

100% uptime guarantee is offered by a provider which ensures good performance of a site. The company offers you high performance and reliability. The delivery of web pages of the website is optimized automatically by the provider which results in fast loading of web pages and thus high performance. It also saves server resources and bandwidth by limiting crawlers and abusive bots and by blocking threats. It leads to powerful websites leading to enhanced performance and reduced spam and other attacks.

Cloudflare Workers: Accelerates and optimize dynamic web by Deploying Javascript code in closer physical proximity to users by giant’s global network of 127 data centers. It features location-based content personalization. The script code runs on V8, the JavaScript engine that Google Inc. ships with Chrome.

CloudFlare Plans

Free- First plan is offered for free of cost to the clients by a provider. It includes numerous features and offers high performance, high protection in terms of security, Secure Sockets Layer, generate statistics of the visitors and many more.

Pro- It offers their clients prompt site performance, Mobile optimizations, Web application firewall, real-time statistics generated on a virtual basis and everything related to client`s site.

Business- It offers all the above features of Pro plan with complete customization, Railgun web optimization, advanced denial of service attack mitigation and 100% uptime guarantee.

Enterprise- This plan is quite expensive. It offers all Business plan features with setup consultation, dedicated solutions engineer, 24 hrs phone support, Multi-User Access system and so many other features.

CloudFlare: Features and Control Panel

CloudFlare apps

CDN & DNS

SSL Certificates

Web stats and Analytics

100% Uptime guarantee

Web application firewall

CloudFlare Support

CloudFlare offers excellent customer service to their clients. Like other companies, their main objective is to provide customer satisfaction so as to retain existing customers and appreciate new customers. They serve their customers for 24*7*365 to resolve their technical and other site or hosting related issues. Among their services, customer service is considered as great.

Pros

Enhancing security to your websites

Excellent customer service rendered

High level of performance

Increased Reliability

Excellent services of distributed domain name server & CDN

Maximum uptime

Conclusion

An excellent provider of distributed domain name server & CDN, provides you with high level of safety and security, good customer service, optimal performance, increased reliability, 100 percent uptime guarantee, features based plans and much more at affordable prices.

Latest News

September 26, 2017) Provides “Unmetered Mitigation” program and removed the proportional charges and caps from its protection offerings. Clients would have unlimited DDoS protection.