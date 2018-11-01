Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hawkhost

Hawk Host achieves 100% uptime last week. The Analysis graph shows that 7 existing domains were deleted from Hawk Host and 17 domains were transferred away from Hawk Host. The graph also shows that 28 new domains were registered with Hawk Host and 12 domains were transferred to Hawk Host from other web hosts. Based on social media content and conversations, Hawk Host has 100% positive user sentiment.

Hawkhost: Company Overview

Hawkhost is expanding its services since 2004. Company is situated in Ontario Canada and provides shared hosting reseller hosting, semi-dedicated and virtual hosting in Amsterdam, Seattle, Dallas, Washington DC, San Jose, and Singapore. All these data centers hosted in Tier 1 and Tier 2 for optimal network connectivity. All network uses Cisco and juniper hardware with UPS battery backups and Diesel generators. Hawkhost has extensive knowledge of web hosting and software development for designing robust solutions. Company keeps watch on its servers to be informed of any potential problems.

Hawkhost Plans

i) Shared hosting comprises four plans: Basic, Standard, Advanced and Super. All these hosting plan contains 3GB space, 6GB space, 12 GB space and 24 Gb space respectively. Plan feature includes: unlimited Bandwidth, unlimited databases, cPanel powered. Shared hosting starts at $3.29 per month.

ii) Reseller hosting has three solutions:

Bronze with 15GB space, 300GB Bandwidth, 50 cpanel Accounts and cPanel/WHM Access. Silver pack with 30GB space, 600GB bandwidth, 100 cPanel accounts,cPanel/WHM Access and Free WHMCS license Gold Pack with 45GB space, 900GB Bandwidth, 150 cPanel Accounts, cPanel/WHM Access, Free Dedicated IP, Free WHMCS License, andFree AlphaSSL Certificate Platinum Pack with 1,200GB Bandwidth, 60GB Space, 200 cPanel Accounts, Free WHMCS License cPanel/WHM Access, Free Dedicated IP andFree AlphaSSL Certificate.

Along these features company`s reseller plans are truly white label. They offer nameservers, anonymous domains, and white label branding for all of their reseller services. Their starting value is $15.79 per month.

iii) Semi Dedicated Hosting includes four plans: Nestling plan comes with 20GB Space, Feather plan includes 30GB Space,Beak plan contains 40GB space and Talon plan comes with 50Gb space. All these dedicated hosting plans include Unlimited Bandwidth, SSD Powered, 2 Full CPUs and 2GB Of Memory. Basic plan initials at $16.62 per month.

iv) VPS Hosting also includes four plans:

Basic VPS hosting plan comes with 768MB Memory,Equal Share CPU,20GB Space, SSD Powered, and 500GB Bandwidth. Standard plan comprises Equal Share CPU, SSD Powered, 1024MB Memory,30GB Space and 750GB Bandwidth. Advanced VPS solution comes with Equal Share CPU, SSD Powered, 2048MB Memory, 40GB Space and 1000GB Bandwidth. Super VPS hosting plan includes Equal Share CPU, 4096MB Memory, SSD Powered, 50GB Space, and1250GB Bandwidth.

Basic VPS hosting plan start from $18.00 per month.

Feature and control Panel

Hawkhost has easy to use site builder helps in creating perfect website.

Company provide free migration support. Technical team will help transfer and restore user`s account for free of cost.

30 days money back guarantee and 24/7/365 Support.

Company`s expert staff will be there to help 99.9% uptime guarantee. Fully backed by SLA.

As Hawkhost partner with CloudFlare, all data centers are CloudFlare optimized. CloudFlare is 100% free, easy to enable, and could provide your sites countless performance improvements.

Hawkhost all services comprises with WordPress, Joomla, Drupal and magento softwares.

Free Daily Offsite Backups.

Proactive System Monitoring and Management.

Pros

Company provides unlimited subdomains and addon domains

Company has geographically separated DNS servers

Hawkhost SMTP and POP3 over SSL

Litespeed’s caching functionality works similar to that of Apache’s mod_cache while providing the performance of the popular Varnish reverse proxy.

Company is running Litespeed 5 on all servers and will not be going back to an older version of the software.

Cons:

When need to contact with support every time need to do any DNS config.

Users unable to redirect unused subdomains to root domain, to not let a wrong access return an error.

Cancellation policy:

Sometime clients would not be satisfied with the company services. Company provides a easy way to cancel services .

Conclusion

HawkHost presents excellent services with great customer support staff. Clients never had any problems with downtime. This company claims to have world class hosting, and that is just what they provide.