Latest News And Web Hosting Review EZ-Web-Hosting

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review EZ-Web-Hosting

EZ-Web-Hosting: Company Overview

Ez-Web-Hosting is an old player and has been hosting solutions since 1998. With carefully selected equipment, the company assures of maximum uptime and performance. Ez-Web-Hosting Inc uses superior quality servers, high-performance hard drives with raid which provides speed and data security. Easy building and maintenance tools provide the customers with best website building experience. The Company strives to make hosting a rewarding and an easy one.

Ez-Web-Hosting was founded in 1998 and has been offering world class hosting services. Company provides excellent performance and quality services with high uptime. They offer worry free transfer for new customers around the world. Customers can monitor their own or third party site easily. Outstanding customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Team Scan website daily to avoid malware. Moreover, all the files are backed up nine times without any extra charge. Their Cpanel is user-friendly and catches the eye of the clients. Ez-Web-Hosting offers top notch support 24/7. On top of that, company provides 30-day money back guarantee in case of user dissatisfaction.

Ez-Web-Hosting Plans

Web hosting plans comprise of Economy and Professional plans. Economy plan comes with Unlimited Space, Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Email Accounts, cPanel Control Panel, One Click Installs and 24/7 Unlimited Support. Professional Plan has all Economy Features Plus it provides with Host Unlimited Websites, 300% more Server Resources, 2 Hours of Webmaster Services Monthly and 10% Discount on Design Services.

Professional WordPress Hosting is provided with Optimized servers for WordPress Speed And Security, Unlimited Space & Bandwidth, Unlimited Email, Servers Optimized for WordPress, CPanel Control Panel, WordPress One Click Install and WordPress Update Service Option.

Features and Control Panel

Free Website Transfer: For new customers transferring a website is handled by the company that gives them a worry-free transfer.

Website Consultation: The Company has over 15 years of experience in creating and marketing websites.

Website Monitoring: With easy monitoring system, the user can monitor own or third party site.

Fantastic Support: Average response time for support is 28 Minutes and 13 Seconds and live chat button can be used to connect instantly.

Daily Malware Scans: Daily scanning of sites for harmful malware detection.

9x Daily Backups: All files are backed up nine times every twenty four hours and no cost is levied for this.

EZ-Web-Hosting Support

For a successful hosting experience, customer service is the most important key and Ez-Web-Hosting goes out of the way to provide it. Technical support is available 24 hours a day via online helpdesk, live online chat support and pager in case of emergency. Average response time is less than an hour.

Pros

cPanel is quite stylish and it catches the eye of the viewer.

Support provided is top notch.

Cons

No phone support irks some users in case of emergency.

There is no automated system to get site up and one has to rely on billing.

Cancellation Policy

Ez-Web-Hosting has a 30 day unconditional money back guarantee in case of customer dissatisfaction. Cancellation requests must be account activation to be entitled for a refund. The processing time is estimated to be 10 days after the request is received by the Company. There are no refunds provided on domain name registrations, dedicated servers and setup fees.

Conclusion

Ez-Web-Hosting is a veteran company with around 15 years of hosting experience of creating over thousands of websites. Their continuous assistance and support system is always there to help out the customers. They even provide webmaster services for full site designing.

Ez-Web-Hosting Discounts Codes

The Company is offering a 10% off on all hosting plans.