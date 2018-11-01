Latest News And Web Hosting Review Crucial.com.au

Crucial.com has been providing outstanding hosting services, especially for small business. Their datacenter is located in Sydney and have their owned network with data providers including Vocus, SolidFire, HP and bulletproof servers. Company offers 99.9% uptime, and their customer support is available 24/7 with highly skilled support team that resolves customer’s issues instantly. Hosting services include web hosting, managed VPS, reseller hosting, barebones VPS and control panel VPS. Crucial.com packed with outstanding features such as free CloudFlare plugin, automatic backups, latest PHP 5.6+, Cpanel, more than 50 free apps including Joomla, Drupal, and Wikis. Besides this, get unlimited sub domains, instant setup, multi-web hosting and more.



Crucial.com.au Overview

Crucial.com.au mission is to create uncomplicated products and delivering above-and-beyond service is a manifestation on the founder’s admiration for customer excellence. The founder ingrained the love of small business into every team member at Crucial and the mission to help each and every one of customers succeeded online.

Crucial.com.au infrastructure is hosted at the outstanding Equinix SY3 Datacenter in Sydney, along other big giants such as Google, Yahoo and Fairfax. Their privately managed and owned network includes only the best bullet-proof servers and data providers, industry-leading names such as HP, Vocus, Cisco and SolidFire can all be found powering Crucial.com.au enterprise-grade network.

Crucial.com.au: Reliability and Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for Crucial.com.au. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. Crucial.com.au time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by Crucial.com.au are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. Crucial.com.au has 54.55% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Crucial.com.au Plans

Hosting with Crucial.com.au is as easy as 1-2-3, and when customer is in need, help is on hand 24 by 7, 365 days a year through their team of hosting experts. Whether you’re launching your business, idea or campaign, or just looking to unite with thousands of other blissful customers on trustworthy Australian Web Hosting, Crucial.com.au got you and your business’s aspiration covered.

Crucial.com.au Hosting includes Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Managed VPS, Control Panel VPS and Barebones VPS. Which have features 50GB Storage: included a huge amount of super fast and secure storage for customer’s emails and website. Unlimited Transfer & Email: Create unlimited email accounts for your team and enjoy the freedom of unlimited data transfer. cPanel Migration Free Migration: They will move your cPanel account from another host for free.

Crucial.com.au: Features and Control Panel

Automatic Backups, keep your data safe and secure. Latest Php, PHP 5.6+, Crucial keep their servers up to date, supporting the latest and greatest websites. Free CloudFlare Plugin: Protect your website from nasty attacks and malicious traffic with FREE CloudFlare plugin. Uptime Guarantee: Crucial 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, Keeping your business online and in front of customers is their main priority. cPanel: Simple Control Panel, A simple Control Panel (cPanel) offers all of the features you’ll ever need. 50+ Free Web Apps: Install WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, Wikis plus more through easy installer, Softaculous. CloudLinux: For increased security and performance, all Crucial.com.au services run CloudLinux. Unlimited Sub-domains, Set up portals or mini sites with ease thanks to unlimited Sub-domains. 10 Add-on Domains: Multi-website hosting has never been easier with 10 Add-on Domains included. Free & Instant Setup, No Lock-in Contracts. Green Hosting: Offset your carbon emissions with Climate Friend

Crucial.com.au Support

Email & Live Chat, Technical Support: 24 by 7, 365 days a year.

Sales & Billing: 9am – 5pm weekdays (AEST)

Phone: 9am – 5pm weekdays (AEST):1300 884 839 or +61 2 8202 9999

Mail: Crucial Cloud Hosting, P.O. Box 1, Surry Hills 2010

NOTE* : The 1300 884 839 number closes at 4:00PM (AEST/Sydney) on the final Friday of each month.

Pros

First Australian host to offset carbon emissions.

Cons

Phone support available only from 9am – 5pm weekdays (AEST)

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

If customer wishes to cancel their service they must login into Account area and submit a cancellation request before the next billing cycle. This is the only way to cancel a service. Refunds are provided at Crucial.com.au sole discretion. All domain registration, setup fees and SSL are not refundable. If a cancellation request is received for a Service which has been pre-paid, then a credit will be issued to customers Account once the Service has been cancelled.

Conclusion

Crucial.com.au has been connecting and simplifying businesses since 2003. Crucial is a name stay in Australian VPS hosting. With over 7,000+ Virtual Servers deployed since inception, they continue to innovate and lead the industry today.