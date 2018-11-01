Latest News And Web Hosting Review Turhost

`Turhost` is highly reputed as the fastest Turkish hosting company in the industry. It offers various services such as web hosting, cloud servers, SSD servers, domain registration, virtual servers and dedicated servers. Some of the other services provided are SSL certificates, Cloud Exchange 2013 and panel licenses. This hosting company hosts more than 40,000 websites for both individuals and corporate clients. It operates from a world-class Tier 3 data center and uses fiber internet network to offer very fast internet access. The customer support team is very friendly and is available 24/7 via live chat, e-mail, and telephone.

Establishment: 2004

Services Offered: shared hosting, cloud, and dedicated server

Other Services Offered: enterprise and isp level e-mail solutions

High-speed enterprise-level hosting solutions.

