SMEs Web Security

Technology industry highlights the very high threat landscape in the digital world which leads to an increase in security. Businesses communications targeted with email-related attacks. Hiring or outsourcing IT services is becoming critical. It's essential to deploy an automated system to deal with safety issues. The proactive approach required having robust security protocol.

Data are the pillars of any business, so its protection is the top priority for owners. Companies are concerned to keep sensitive information safe and imply data security and backup solutions.

Secure web hosting

The highest level of protection with multiple layers of security to deter, detect, and prevent threats includes:

Up-to-date to the latest version : Keep software, scripts, plugins, and platform up-to-date to the latest version to plug loopholes.

: Keep software, scripts, plugins, and platform up-to-date to the latest version to plug loopholes. Back Up & Restore : Regular automated remote backups cloud is an essential practice. Use of RAID technology.

: Regular automated remote backups cloud is an essential practice. Use of RAID technology. Firewalls : Protects from malicious intrusions specifically intended to breach your system. It monitors all traffic coming in and out of network and prevents malware like viruses or Trojan horses from accessing and corrupting your data. It protects businesses from DDoS attacks. Locks out IP addresses that hunt for known vulnerabilities.

: Protects from malicious intrusions specifically intended to breach your system. It monitors all traffic coming in and out of network and prevents malware like viruses or Trojan horses from accessing and corrupting your data. It protects businesses from DDoS attacks. Locks out IP addresses that hunt for known vulnerabilities. SFTP : It provides a more significant layer of security when you transfer files to the dedicated server.

: It provides a more significant layer of security when you transfer files to the dedicated server. Cryptography : Use Transport Layer Security/Secure Sockets Layer (TLS/SSL) encryption, data-at-rest encryption or an iterative cryptographic hash. Encrypting sensitive transmissions is necessary to protect from the data breach. HTTPS makes the exchange of information through your website secure and impenetrable. Encryption provided with the help of an SSL certificate. An EV SSL certificate is the highest form of SSL encryption available, issued after organization verification.

: Use Transport Layer Security/Secure Sockets Layer (TLS/SSL) encryption, data-at-rest encryption or an iterative cryptographic hash. Encrypting sensitive transmissions is necessary to protect from the data breach. HTTPS makes the exchange of information through your website secure and impenetrable. Encryption provided with the help of an SSL certificate. An EV SSL certificate is the highest form of SSL encryption available, issued after organization verification. Man-in-the-middle attacks : Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) are vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks.The pervasive use of SSL/TSL has created blind spots in the network where malware hide.

: Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) are vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks.The pervasive use of SSL/TSL has created blind spots in the network where malware hide. Sneaky SQL injections : Put necessary constraints on all the fields, such as the web form and use parametrized queries. Hackers use them to insert code, which in turn allows them to hack database and steal sensitive information available.

: Put necessary constraints on all the fields, such as the web form and use parametrized queries. Hackers use them to insert code, which in turn allows them to hack database and steal sensitive information available. Use Virtual Private Networks : The safe and encrypted passage to exchange confidential organizational information across the Internet without data leaks, security breaches or interception. It ensures only registered or authorized users to a network, thus ideal for corporates with the closed-door policy for data exchange.

: The safe and encrypted passage to exchange confidential organizational information across the Internet without data leaks, security breaches or interception. It ensures only registered or authorized users to a network, thus ideal for corporates with the closed-door policy for data exchange. Mandatory Password Change at regular intervals with minimum password strength parameter. Also, run periodic security audits by discouraging of password sharing culture.

What can malicious, greedy Hackers do?

Deface the website home page to embarrass company or damage reputation

Hijack credit-card processing and stole member's information

Use your website server to send out a bulk of spam mail

Distribute illegal files for fishing activities, even for Bitcoin mining

Can load site with viruses and ransomware to infect office or members’ computers

Cyber Security Studies

Ponemon Institute study found that in 2016 more than 50% of US companies suffered a security breach.