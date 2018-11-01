Latest News And Web Hosting Review Melbourneit AU

Melbourneit.com.au: Company Overview

Melbourne IT is basically Australia based Internet company which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: MLB). It was launched in 1996. It’s main business is domain name registration and have major national and global top-level domains. It also allows email hosting and web hosting services. It offers online marketing services. Melbourne IT Limited is an experienced Registrar of Internet Corporation. It offers the facility of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

Reliability and Uptime Report

Melbourneit has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Melbourneit and 0 domains were transferred to Melbourneit from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Melbourneit has 100% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Melbourne IT provides flexible web hosting packages with 24/7 customer support and also offers rich-feature experience. Its plans are able to fulfill your personal website need as well as business website need. Melbourne IT is Australia`s first ICANN accredited domain registrar. In today’s scenario it is world leader in website design, web hosting, and email, domain registration.

Features and Control Panel

Melbourne IT has lots of features, some of the major features are – Flexible selling platforms to suit all business models, No setup fees, Australia-based support, Wide range of selling options to suit your business, Reliable services and infrastructure, Comprehensive reseller-specific technology, Quality features with a user friendly platform, Accredited by leading industry bodies including auDA and ICANN, Wholesale-only brand with dedicated account managers and many more. It is secure, scalable and reliable Cloud Web Hosting Company. It is designed for WordPress Websites.

It has most popular hosting infrastructure and it manages all things in a very simple to use cPanel. cPanel is an industry leading control panel which makes all the thing easy to manage in each and every aspects of your website. It is designed in a manner to help you manage your web service. It includes security, FTP, create sub-domains, DNS, and automate tasks with cron. Its new cPanel Hosting Plans has a new interface named `The Console`. It has new easy to use management interface.

Technical Support

Melbourne IT offers the facility of 24/7 technical support system. Its technical support staff is knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. They are always ready to help their customers.

Pros

Melbourne IT has various pros, some of the major pros are – satisfied customers, most user friendly interface, ease of domain management, 24/7 customer service, excellent interface and many more.

Cons

Melbourne IT has few cons, some of them are – it is extremely expensive and late response from customer support system.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you have any issue or problem from this web hosting company, then you can cancel it. It requires signed confirmation for this purpose, which intend to cancel your .au domain name. You need to fill and attach form. And after that it takes 72 hours for the form to be processed.

Conclusion:

If you are a native to New Zealand or Australia, then it is the best option to use Melbourne IT and register your next domain and purchase your next web hosting plan. Its services are versatile. Whether you are a CEO of a large organization or just want to build your own personal blog, Melbourne IT will assist you and help you to fulfill your goals easily and quickly. It has various features with easy to use cPanel and considerably great uptime.