Comodo cybersecurity solutions protecting critical information

Comodo cybersecurity solutions

Key Selling Points

Comodo Group Inc. is the World's largest certificate authority currently securing over 38 million fully qualified domains.

Global innovator of cybersecurity solutions, protecting critical information across the digital landscape

The world's largest certificate authority

Headquartered: Clifton, New Jersey

Other Offices: branch office in Silicon Valley and international offices and R&D centers across Europe and Asia (China, India).

Executive

President : Michael Fowler

: Michael Fowler CEO : Melih Abdulhayoğlu

: Melih Abdulhayoğlu Product Marketing Manager: Adam Curran

Services Offered

Every single digital transaction is authenticated, validated and secured through a layer of trust and security. Comodo provides SSL certificates, antivirus, and endpoint security leadership and true containment technology.

The company provides complete end-to-end security solutions across the boundary, internal network, and endpoint with innovative technologies solving the most advanced malware threats, both known and unknown.

Free C1: Adds free security features to a centralized IT Management Platform

Digital Certificate Management (CCM) Platform

Allows customers (enterprises) to self-administer, instantly provision, auto-discovery, and manage their entire digital certificate ecosystem from any certificate authority (CA). It organizes them into one central inventory to simplify SSL/private key information (PKI) tracking and management and alerts them when certificates are about to expire.

Zero-day malware

New malware never was seen before and continue to plague businesses of all sizes. They are not detected by existing security systems and hide on endpoints and networks.

Hackers use them as useful tools. Millions of hidden files are created and modified each year.

Valkyrie

A cloud-based significant component of the AEP solution. It goes beyond typical signature-based checking for malware accomplishes and brings an instantiations file check using an online file verdict system, which tests the entire run-time behavior of a file with a range of static and behavioral checks to identify those that are malicious.

It is efficient at detecting zero-day threats missed by the signature-based detection systems of standard antivirus products.

The Valkyrie, Comodo's cloud-based file analysis tool, automatically prevents hidden files from executing, and renders a file verdict as ‘Good' or ‘Bad.'. The unknown files get isolated in automatic containment in a virtual environment on the endpoint.

The detailed information helps IT security professionals with exact information to protect the environment from advanced persistent threats (APTs) and other cyber-attacks.

cWatch EDR

Endpoint Detection And Response Solution is the part company's security solutions advanced endpoint protection to detect, prevent and respond to malware infection. It blocks and isolates unknown, zero-day attacks of malware, Trojans, and other harmful executables – and renders those attacks useless against endpoints and networks.

Features of cWatch EDR include:

i) Continuous monitoring of endpoints

ii) Advanced search capabilities for file hashes and anomaly detection

iii) Real-time visibility into what's happening in your environment

iv) 100 percent trusted verdicts for all files, ensuring detection of any malware, even new attacks

v) Unrivaled process timeline visualization

vi) Retrospective analysis of what has happened

vii) Centralized cloud-hosted architecture

viii) Works in concert with Comodo's global threat intelligence

ix) Human analysis of unknown file and event types

x) Compatible with other endpoint security tools

cWatch Web Security Platform

A comprehensive, proactive cybersecurity solution to provide complete website protection. It offers free website malware removal and available directly and through a global distribution partner network. Built on 6-layer secure technology, ensures early detection, immediate remediation and preemptive preventative measures, including site scanning.

Target Customer: mid-sized companies, to the world's largest enterprises

No. of Customers:

50 percent of SSL certificate market share worldwide and securing more than 38 million fully qualified domains

Issued 100+ Million Website Certificates

