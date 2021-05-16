It includes Disk Files, Blobs, Queues, and Tables.

stores structured, unstructured and semi-structured data

Fully redundant storage

Four main storage types – Standard HDD and SSD Storage, Premium SSD storage, Ultra disk

Disk Storage: Helps to store and access data permanently in a virtual hard disk attached to the resource. Different sizes of disk storage available like SSD or HDD drives depending on different performance levels and sizes.

Blob: stores massive size unstructured data like images, audio-video files, text files, documents, binary data, or backup files, that can be accessed or processed quickly.

Files: A file shared in a network that is highly available and easily accessible using the SMB protocol for both R/W operations from anywhere using the File URL.

Queue: stores and retrieve millions of messages processed asynchronously by different applications.

Table: store and query terabytes of structured but non-relational or NoSQL data processed by services. As workload expansion demands the user can scale the table storage.