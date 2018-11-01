Latest News And Web Hosting Review RoseHosting

Key Selling Points:

Rose Web Services LLC is a privately owned St. Louis-based company

Establishment: 2001

Data Center Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Services Provided

One-Click Install Cloud Servers with lightning-fast response times and a fully-optimized integration of the applications provided with their managed servers.

HDD : Powered by SSD

: Powered by SSD RAM : 32GB

: 32GB OS : Ubuntu and a LEMP stack

: Ubuntu and a LEMP stack Backup: weekly

Fully managed Linux VPS hosting powered by enterprise SSD drives

Commercial Linux VPS

Hosting Features

Free weekly backups and website migration

server monitoring at an affordable price

Uptime Guarantee: 100%

Support: 24.7.365 by expert technical assistance team with over 15 years of average experience in Linux administration.