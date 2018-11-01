Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dotnetpark

Dotnetpark.com : Company Overview

DotNetPark is a worldwide web hosting company. Its representatives in United States, United Kingdom, Belarus, India and Brazil. This company and its staff are always ready to reach new horizons. It is spreading its services to various countries and working globally. The main goal of this company is to provide real 24/7 technical support to its customers. It has service engineers who are always vigorous, fresh and ready to assist its customers. It has been providing award-winning hosting since 2003, which means for more than seven years. It has affordable Windows based Shared and Virtual Dedicated hosting solutions. It has plans for both beginners and professionals. It’s all plan includes 99.9% uptime guarantee with 24/7 technical support and 30-day money back guarantee. This company is working hard to provide you the best hosting experience possible.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Dotnetpark has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Dotnetpark and 0 domains were transferred to Dotnetpark from other web hosts. It offers 99.9% uptime guarantee. It is a reliable web hosting company.

Plan and Pricing

Dotnetpark provides affordable Windows-based Shared and Virtual Dedicated hosting solutions. It offers plans for starters to professionals. It has a list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget.

Features and Control Panel

Donetpark.com is a full trust ASP.net, MVC, MS SQL 2008 web hosting company. It has various features, some of the major features are – 1 SQL Database, 1 GB HD Space, 99.99% uptime, free transfer from the previous hoster, share point foundation 2010, FTP & Web Deploy 2.0 publishing protocols, 100 E-mail accounts, 24/7 technical support, 10 GB bandwidth per month, free software installation, WAS 3.0, additional technologies: URL rewrite, Windows Server 2008 R2 operating system and many more.

Technical Support

Donetpark.com offers 24/7 technical support. Its technical support staff is knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. Currently, Donetpark.com provides support through e-mail and MSN messenger. Its response time vary. However, this time, is somewhere between 1 minute and 3 hours. It offers only basic support. Moreover, it can provide some assistance in developing your website, but it is quite expensive.

Pros

Donetpark.com offers various pros, some of the major pros are – 2-week free trial, Risk-Free, No Obligation Trial Period, Excellent Uptime, Technical Support, No Advertising on Your Website, Reliability, Customer Satisfaction, affordable price, award winning hosting and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with Donetpark.com services or because of any reason you want to cancel it then there is no issue. It offers the facility of 30 day money back guarantee. And for this no questions asked. But this facility is only available within the first 30 days of its purchase.

Conclusion:

Donetpark.com provides high quality service from the beginning of 2003. It is an experienced company in the field of web hosting. It offers 30 day money back guarantee. So it is convenient to try it once. Overall it is a great company. And it is worthy to spend your bucks on it if you have not any special requirements. It has affordable plans with average features. So, if you have any special requirements then it is worthy to choose any other option.