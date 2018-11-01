Latest News And Web Hosting Review Altushost

Altushost has been offering quality and managed web hosting services founded in 2008. Their advanced technologies provide guaranteed high uptime and support. The company offers quality network infrastructure with 99.9% uptime. They use high-quality hardware for network and servers to provide world class services. Like the other hosting company, Altuhost also provides money back guarantee with free migration. Web hosting is perfect for individual and small sized businesses whereas VPS hosting is ideal for medium size and dedicated servers are best for any type of needs. Hosting features include remote backup, spam protection, high uptime, money back and more. Moreover, SSL certificates come with a number of features such as fast issuance time, industry-leading support, best value on the market, malware scanning and more.
Key Selling Points
- European Web Hosting Company
Establishment: 2008
Headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Services Offered: VPS (Virtual Private Servers) with DDoS, Dedicated Servers with DDoS Protection, and DDoS Protected Hosting.
- Managed Web Hosting
Hosting Features
- Encrypted Remote Backup
- DDoS Protection
- SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) Enabled
- Spam Protection
Customers: Individuals, SME`s
What for Customers?
- The company offers high-quality services at lowest rate with high customer satisfaction.
- High-performance, fast, top-notch quality Hosting Services with highest customer satisfaction
- Affordable and cost-effective to reduce business expenses
- Scalable and wide range of hosting plans
Support: 24.7.365 by well-trained experts
Uptime: 99.9%
Altushost : Company Overview
Since 2008, high-quality Web Hosting services at best affordable prices with great client satisfaction are provided by AltusHost. This is the goal and company has successfully achieved it, resulting in serving over 10,000 customers worldwide. A team of well qualified, trained, experienced and motivated work-force works to ensure maximum satisfaction to clients. They are providing superior products and services, lay emphasis on high uptime, fastest servers in market & guaranteed support 24 by 7, which help clients business to grow well. Technical support team is an exception as it makes provider a preferred choice of clients, whether individuals or businesses.
Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report
World Class Data centres are situated at the best locations of Europe. Sweden possesses high-quality web infrastructure with the lowest latency. Same, Netherlands having the strongest web infrastructure as world`s top most web carriers are available here and considered as a good location for serving the international market. This results in providing top quality peering all over the world. It concludes to high performance.
A no. of secure & reliable features like SSL Certificates, Remote Backups, Protection from Spam & others are offered resulting in premium protection to clients site information leads to security and high reliability.
Hosting Plans
AltusHost Dedicated Servers features comprises of High-quality enterprise hardware & servers, 99.9% Uptime SLA, Safe & Secure services, Free Migration & 24*7 Technical Support.
VPS Hosting plans are flexible offers fast provisioning, good control, fully managed VPS Control Panel, 24*7 technical support.
Shared Web hosting plans offers a list of features such as cPanel control panel, LiteSpeed Web Server, Softaculous, CloudLinux, FTP/E-Mail Accounts, PHP5 w/ Zend, MySql Databases, Python, CGI, IonCube, Cron Jobs, GD Graphics Library, cURL Library, ImageMagick, WebMail/FTP protected by SSL.
Features & Control Panel
- 24*7 technical support
- Free Migration
- cPanel control panel
- SSL Certificates
- LiteSpeed Web Server, Softaculous
- Remote Backups
- PHP5 w/ Zend, MySql Databases
- Python, CGI, IonCube, Cron Jobs
- 45 days money back guarantee
- 99.9 % Uptime SLA
Support
In terms of offering Support to the customers, Altushost is doing a good job. They are serving their clients 24 Hrs a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. High technical support is rendered to resolve technical issues qualitatively and rapidly. Team of technical support is an exception as it makes provider a preferred choice for clients, whether businesses or individuals. A good Support Centre is available where client can interact with the team of customer care round the clock.
Pros
- World Class Data Centre
- Protection from Spam & Others
- Award Winning Hosting service provider
- Experienced & Trained staff
- Services provided in the best manner
- Prices offered are reasonable
- Increased reliability & safety
- Top Quality Enterprise Hardware
- Data Backups free of charge
- Strong & Quality Internet Infrastructure of Data centre
- More than 300 One-Click applications
Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy
A Refund policy of Altushost allows a client to get a refund in first 45 days from the date of service issued, if he or she founds services unsatisfactory or not happy with the same. A provider is so much confident about their services that they offer a refund policy to their clients by which they ensure customer satisfaction guarantee. The refund policy is applicable on the Shared Web hosting plans.
Conclusion
Altuhost, an excellent web hosting provider offers Shared web hosting, VPS hosting, Dedicated Hosting & Colocation hosting solutions at low prices with 99.9 percent uptime, 24*7 technical support, 45 days money back guarantee. It is a reliable provider who is concerned for the security of clients site and to offer this, it takes all the steps required.
Latest News
- (June 07, 2017) AltusHost Upgrades ALL Web Hosting & VPS Hosting to SSD Storage across all tiers of service.