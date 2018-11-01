Latest News And Web Hosting Review Altushost

Altushost has been offering quality and managed web hosting services founded in 2008. Their advanced technologies provide guaranteed high uptime and support. The company offers quality network infrastructure with 99.9% uptime. They use high-quality hardware for network and servers to provide world class services. Like the other hosting company, Altuhost also provides money back guarantee with free migration. Web hosting is perfect for individual and small sized businesses whereas VPS hosting is ideal for medium size and dedicated servers are best for any type of needs. Hosting features include remote backup, spam protection, high uptime, money back and more. Moreover, SSL certificates come with a number of features such as fast issuance time, industry-leading support, best value on the market, malware scanning and more.

Key Selling Points

European Web Hosting Company

Establishment: 2008

Headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Services Offered: VPS (Virtual Private Servers) with DDoS, Dedicated Servers with DDoS Protection, and DDoS Protected Hosting.

Managed Web Hosting

Hosting Features

Encrypted Remote Backup

DDoS Protection

SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) Enabled

Spam Protection

Customers: Individuals, SME`s

What for Customers?

The company offers high-quality services at lowest rate with high customer satisfaction.

High-performance, fast, top-notch quality Hosting Services with highest customer satisfaction

Affordable and cost-effective to reduce business expenses

Scalable and wide range of hosting plans

Support: 24.7.365 by well-trained experts

Uptime: 99.9%

Altushost : Company Overview

Since 2008, high-quality Web Hosting services at best affordable prices with great client satisfaction are provided by AltusHost. This is the goal and company has successfully achieved it, resulting in serving over 10,000 customers worldwide. A team of well qualified, trained, experienced and motivated work-force works to ensure maximum satisfaction to clients. They are providing superior products and services, lay emphasis on high uptime, fastest servers in market & guaranteed support 24 by 7, which help clients business to grow well. Technical support team is an exception as it makes provider a preferred choice of clients, whether individuals or businesses.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

World Class Data centres are situated at the best locations of Europe. Sweden possesses high-quality web infrastructure with the lowest latency. Same, Netherlands having the strongest web infrastructure as world`s top most web carriers are available here and considered as a good location for serving the international market. This results in providing top quality peering all over the world. It concludes to high performance.

A no. of secure & reliable features like SSL Certificates, Remote Backups, Protection from Spam & others are offered resulting in premium protection to clients site information leads to security and high reliability.

Hosting Plans

AltusHost Dedicated Servers features comprises of High-quality enterprise hardware & servers, 99.9% Uptime SLA, Safe & Secure services, Free Migration & 24*7 Technical Support.

VPS Hosting plans are flexible offers fast provisioning, good control, fully managed VPS Control Panel, 24*7 technical support.

Shared Web hosting plans offers a list of features such as cPanel control panel, LiteSpeed Web Server, Softaculous, CloudLinux, FTP/E-Mail Accounts, PHP5 w/ Zend, MySql Databases, Python, CGI, IonCube, Cron Jobs, GD Graphics Library, cURL Library, ImageMagick, WebMail/FTP protected by SSL.

Features & Control Panel

24*7 technical support

Free Migration

cPanel control panel

SSL Certificates

LiteSpeed Web Server, Softaculous

Remote Backups

PHP5 w/ Zend, MySql Databases

Python, CGI, IonCube, Cron Jobs

45 days money back guarantee

99.9 % Uptime SLA

Support

In terms of offering Support to the customers, Altushost is doing a good job. They are serving their clients 24 Hrs a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. High technical support is rendered to resolve technical issues qualitatively and rapidly. Team of technical support is an exception as it makes provider a preferred choice for clients, whether businesses or individuals. A good Support Centre is available where client can interact with the team of customer care round the clock.

Pros

World Class Data Centre

Protection from Spam & Others

Award Winning Hosting service provider

Experienced & Trained staff

Services provided in the best manner

Prices offered are reasonable

Increased reliability & safety

Top Quality Enterprise Hardware

Data Backups free of charge

Strong & Quality Internet Infrastructure of Data centre

More than 300 One-Click applications

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Refund policy of Altushost allows a client to get a refund in first 45 days from the date of service issued, if he or she founds services unsatisfactory or not happy with the same. A provider is so much confident about their services that they offer a refund policy to their clients by which they ensure customer satisfaction guarantee. The refund policy is applicable on the Shared Web hosting plans.

Conclusion

Altuhost, an excellent web hosting provider offers Shared web hosting, VPS hosting, Dedicated Hosting & Colocation hosting solutions at low prices with 99.9 percent uptime, 24*7 technical support, 45 days money back guarantee. It is a reliable provider who is concerned for the security of clients site and to offer this, it takes all the steps required.

Latest News

(June 07, 2017) AltusHost Upgrades ALL Web Hosting & VPS Hosting to SSD Storage across all tiers of service.

