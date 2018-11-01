Latest News And Web Hosting Review T35hosting

T35.com : Company Overview

T35 Hosting is one of the oldest and established web hosts. Render`s quality web hosting with proven track record to millions of customers. Its services brought for its customers are premium cPanel hosting, domain name registration, reseller hosting, and more than that which a person can come to know when he visits T35.com web page. They are the U.S. based company with head office in North New Jersey. It never overhead its servers and keep client contentment as a top priority. T35.com offers the best and most reliable, secure, limitless personal and small-business prompt web hosting with guaranteed satisfaction. It`s shared cPanel hosting plan offers limitless space and bandwidth which starts at a very low price & is best for personal use.

Reliability & performance

T35.com`s shared hosting emerged 15 years back to provide an unprecedented amount of features while at the same time making it available at minimal price and renders the industry leading support is all an individual cannot expect but get from T35 Hosting. When it furnish so much, that makes T35 a reliable, quick & affordable especially for people who cannot afford web hosting due to its high price value. T35 does not compromise with its performance because of low price. It furnishes every facility to its customers as any web hosting service provider with high price will do.

Hosting plans

It offers cPanel Web Hosting which is of its kind only & with it T35.com also renders dedicated servers, IPv6 hosting, reseller hosting & domain registration services. Every hosting plan includes without any limit disk space, bandwidth, domains, mailbox, MySQL database, FTP, and Control Panel that is cPanel with One Click Softaculous Installer & 99.9% up-time which is confirmed & 30 days money back guarantee. This does not end here only, when an individual visits T35.com website he will find much more there.

Features & control panel

Every hosting plan in T35.com comes with various features like WordPress, Joomla, phpBB, OpenCart, SMF, Drupal, etc. with one click installations which are really quick. An industry leading control panel that means cPanel is available with T35.com. High-end 8-CPU XEON Servers with a Minimum of 64gb Ram, SSD RAID-10 Hardware RAID Array’s for maximum storage performance, 24 by 7 and 365 days a year server availability, endless network and data centre monitoring, premium network for rendering quick load time, multiple backup options are its few web hosting features. Less than 1 second website load time with 24/7 U.S. based help desk support is it’s one more feature which is asked by an individual whenever he buys any web hosting service.

Support

99.9% up time confirmed by its customers & 30 days money back guarantee is a big support provided by T35. With it T35 also renders 24/7/365 support to its customers through its various data centres present in U.S. This is through helpline, chatting & also by email, which is rare with the low price it is offering.

Pros & cons

T35.com is giving web hosting services at an unbelievable price with each & every possible support. Quickest website loading with 24/7 U.S. based help desk support is its one of the plus point with many others. It gives every web hosting services at a very low price but with terms & conditions that needs to read thoroughly. Except it there are no loopholes in it an individual can find easily.

Refund policy

T35 furnish money back guarantee within 30 days with few terms & conditions which an individual can get from its website.

Conclusion

T35 Hosting is rendering quality web hosting to millions of customers & those customers are happy & satisfied with its services. T35.com furnish the best and most reliable, secure, unlimited personal and small-business web hosting with a guarantee & that made it a successful web hosting provider. Quick website loading with 24/7 U.S. based help desk support is its one of the features that made it cross one more ladder.