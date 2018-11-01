Latest News And Web Hosting review Soladrive

SolaDrive provides a variety of fully managed solutions to meet all the types of business needs. A team is there having US certified technicians available 24*7 to handle all the requests and offers a personalized support. Web hosting plans offered are backed with 30 Days money back guarantee. With Pure SSD Virtual Private Server Plans, Fast SSD VPS is offered so client has a choice between two. All the servers ensures SLA Network Uptime of 100% with 99.9% uptime guarantee for the VPS clients. With redundant infrastructure & servers, best network is also offered.

SolaDrive : Company Overview

SolaDrive has started their services in early 2009, for serving small to mid-sized organizations, providing managed dedicated servers & managed VPS. Founders of company are working continuously so as to improve the quality of hosting and to offer a brand with aim of fulfilling max customer needs. They laid emphasis on providing first class quality service with effective customer support at affordable prices. To achieve this, they are continually upgrading their frontend products & structural hardware and offering their services at reasonable prices.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Virtual Private Servers and Dedicated Servers offer 99.9; 100 percent uptime guarantee to their customers. It shows that websites of Sola Drive`s customers are always up and no downtime situation is faced by them. And this is what every client wants from its web hosting provider. So, in terms of performance, Sola Drive offer good results.

Hosting Plans

Sola Drive`s Managed Linux/ Windows VPS offers standard features like Monitoring & Support on Proactive basis, 30 Day Money Back Guarantee, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, Regular, Weekly Backups, Prompt Customer Support, Migration Assistance for free, SSL Certificate. Control Panel of Linux consist of SolusVM Control Panel, cPanel/WHM, Free zPanel & Webmin etc. & of Windows offers Direct Admin, WebsitePanel etc. Linux Add Ons are Litespeed, Fantastico, WHMCS, RvSkin, Softaculous etc. & Windows offers Plesk Sitebuilder, WHMCS, CloudLinux for Windows etc. Linux offers OpenVZ and XEN and Windows offers Windows Server 2008 & 2012.

Managed Hybrid VPS offers the same features as Linux VPS offers to their clients. Dedicated Servers are fully managed servers offers 100 percent uptime SLA, IPMI Control, Protection from Cisco Firewall, Proactive support, Free Migration & Free SSL Certificate with 100% Network Uptime SLA. Control panel features are cPanel/WHM, free zPanel, free Kloxo, free Enkompass.

Features & Control Panel

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

100 percent uptime guarantee

100 percent Customer Satisfaction guarantee

R1 Soft Backup Solution

24*7 US Based Customer Service

SSD Accelerated VPS

SolusVM Control Panel

cPanel/WHM, zPanel, Kloxo

SSL Certificate

Litespeed, Fantastico

Support

An efficient and effective Customer Service is rendered for 24*7 by Sola Drive to their customers. If their customers face any kind of issue, they can use Support Tickets and contact to company`s customer care executives. If problem is not very big or a complex one, response time of ticket is 10-15 Min. Otherwise, max time taken by the supporting team for resolving complex issues is 1 Hour. They offer guaranteed response time of 1 Hr to resolve customer queries.

Pros

Guarantee for refunding money is offered

Guaranteed Response within 1 Hour

High performance delivered

Guarantee offered to deliver 100% Customer Satisfaction

Backup Services are offered

Years of experience

High Quality Hardware

Fully Managed Services offered

Pro Active Monitoring

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

In terms of Refund Policy offered by Sola Drive to their clients, a guarantee is provided. It permits the users to ask for their initial amount to get it completely refunded, if their exp with the services used is not good or satisfactory. But a guarantee works only when user asked within first 30 days of service being issued. After duration of 30 days gets over, guarantee is not applicable.

Conclusion

Sola Drive one of the reputed web host offers high quality & reliable Managed Dedicated Servers, Managed Hybrid Servers and Managed VPS services to their customers with max uptime, money back guarantee & good customer support.