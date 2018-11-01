Latest News And Web Hosting Review 123-reg Co UK

123-reg Overview

123-reg designs products which make a website of a user more findable and reliable, presentable and professional in required format from desktop to mobile. Most incorporated features are constant updating, faster page loading, neat, tighter online security and effective tools used to control website traffic. It is one of the UK’s largest domain registrar. The company stays connected anywhere, anytime on any user’s device. Other provided services are branded email address, compatibility with all email clients, built-in virus and spam protection, SSL Certificates, Email marketing and Search engine optimizer. The company ranks higher in Google by using SEO tool.

With over 3 million domain registered, 123-reg is achieving its name for biggest domain provider in UK. Apart from cheap domain registration, company offers web hosting, cloud hosting, email hosting, VPS and dedicated hosting. Company hosts more than 1.4 million websites. It is originated from HEG which is privately-owned hosting provider in Europe. This group is also included Heart Interne,Host Europe, Webfusion and RedCoruna.

Company believes that it doesn`t matter customers are technical person or beginner, they will provide best solutions. Company has eco-friendly and green data centers in UK with powered by state-of-art and low-energy consumption.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Company UK data center are monitored by relenting support of 24*7 . their dedicated hosting plan includes a SLA which offer 99.9% uptime. Company offers continues security updates and commitment of an instant server replacement when any disaster occur. As reliability is measure concern when choosing any web host. 123-reg is provided email and domain services without ant any obstacles.

Plans

Company has 400 domain extensions which will fulfill client`s need. As a company is domain registration provider in UK , it offers millions of domain names. With domain name, clients will get additional features: customization email addresses , website Builder and UK-based support. 123-reg has wide range of domain name: Generic domains includes .com, .org , .net, .xyz , .co many more , Geographic domains comprise local customers area like country names. Niche domains include .agency, .photography,club, .solutions and .media. These domain extension make clear search for web masters.

With domain name registration customers will also get: website blacklist monitoring, multiple website addresses, branded email addresses, total DNS control,

domain privacy and Backorder domains with no upfront fees, and clients will pay when domain name got secured.

Web hosting comes in four package: Essentials, Business , Unlimited and Premium. These plans comprises one-click WordPress hosting, free UK domain names, lightning-fast loading times, multi-site hosting, flexible and easy control panel,no traffic limits, programming features: include MySQL and support PHP, Perl, Python, and Ruby, email features, and UK data center. Company is also providing Joomla hosting, WordPress hosting, Drupal hosting, Windows hosting, and Premium hosting.

VPS hosting comprises three plans: L, XL and XXL which includes backups, additional IP addresses, unmetered data transfer, Linux and Windows OS, and Plesk or cPanel.

Cloud Hybrid server with dedicated resources comes in six plans: S,M,L,XL,XXL, and 3XL.

These server comprises RAID configuration, 100Mbps bandwidth, daily automatic backup, unmetered data transfer, full root access, run demanding application and many more.

Features and Control Panel

Every plan comes with at least one free domain names.

Includes popular apps like WordPress and Drupal.

No traffic limit.

Windows or Linux

every plan is comprised one database or more.

Students discounts are also available.

Company`s windows hosting is included My Web Pages Starter Kit, blogengine.net, screwturn wiki and AtomSite.net.

VPS hosting includes choice between cPAnel and plesk. Customers have choices between Linux-based cPanel or Linux/Windows based Plesk 11.

Support

Company provides UK-based support. All their representatives support through Live chat in office hours. 123-reg also gives help via support desk, user guide, FAQs, video tutorials and knowledge base section. Company has self diagnosis feature for solving general web site problems. Apart from this, 123-reg helps by their Facebook and Twitter accounts by responding quickly.

Pros

High usability and unlimited bandwidth.

Easy migration of multiple domain from last registrar.

Bulk pricing is available, that means customers will get more saving when they choose more domain names.

Anytime customers can sell their domains and can set their price.

Cons

Fraud renewal process.

Bad customer services.

Limited email accounts and databases.

Cancellation Policy

For service termination, Customer has to written notice 30 days from the cancellation date. 7 days money guarantee comes with plans. Customers can terminate 123-reg service via phone. Domain name registration and other software licensing fees will not include in refunds.

Conclusion

123-reg is a option for domain name registration in UK. Green hosting is added as a other beneficial factor. All servers are UK and Europe based. 123-reg is well-known for its domain registration.