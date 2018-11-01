Latest News And Web Hosting Review Domain.com

Domain.com: Company Overview

Domain.com has made its position in the list of world`s top hosting companies by offering web hosting and domain registration services successfully since 2000. A dedicated team is engaged in providing innovative products and services to clients at a best value. Their mission is to provide the good combination to their customers of best quality products and services with increased reliability at best low prices in the industry.

Domain has gain specialization in offering domain names at reasonable prices, VPS hosting, Web hosting, SSL certificates, Email, Web design, and online marketing services. They offered domain services for free of cost including Email Forwarding, URL Forwarding, Total DNS Management and Transfer Lock which in turn offers comprehensive control to the customers over their domain portfolios.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

In terms of offering reliability, high online security is offered by the provider to their clients. It comprises of SSL Certificates which offers premium protection to the client data present on their website. With this, privacy of the domain is ensured as each and every client has their own domains and their security matters a lot.

Hosting Plans

Linux/ Windows Web Hosting of Domain offers several features like Unlimited Disk space, Unlimited Sub domains, Scalable Bandwidth, Free Domain, Website Builder, My SQL Database, Cloud Storage for free. E-Mail features are POP/SMTP, Webmail, Auto-Responder, Anti-Virus, Anti-Spam, Email Forwarding. Other web hosting features are Password Protected Directory, Support of SSL, Custom Error Page, Std. forwarding, PHP5, PERL, Python, DNS Mgt., Tools for Marketing & Web Analytics. Applications offered for free are Drupal, Joomla, Cubecart, WordPress etc. Eco friendly hosting features include 150% Wind Energy Offset, High-Efficiency Servers, Wind-Powered Hosting Badges.

VPS Hosting offers three plans, namely, Standard, Pro & Premium. All of them inc. a list of features like Linux: CentOS, Perl, PHP, Python, Web Analytics, Unlimited Mailboxes, Unlimited MySQL Databases, Unlimited Domains, No Setup fee. Control Panel (cPanel/WHM)is not offered in first plan. It is only provided in the second and third plan.

Features & Control Panel

Unlimited Disk space & Scalable Bandwidth

Unlimited Sub domains & domains

Free Domain

Website Builder

Cloud Storage

POP/SMTP, Webmail,

Auto-Responder/ Forwarders

Anti-Virus/ Anti-Spam

Password Protected Directory

SSL

Custom Error Page

PHP5, PERL, Python

DNS Mgt.

Apps like Drupal, Joomla, Cubecart etc.

cPanel/WHM

Support

A good Technical Support for 24 Hrs. a day and 7 days a week is rendered to customers continuously. Technical terminology is not easy to understand so it requires assistance of some experts who understand all this and may offer appropriate solutions. So, the team of technical experts is able to resolve all these complicated or complex issues and a client may reach them anytime of the day. Knowledgebase and User Guides are available to provide proper guidance to the clients all the time.

Pros

User friendly Customer Support

SSL ensures high safety & security

Knowledgebase and User Guides

No fees charged for setup

A reliable & safe hosting platform

Services offered at best low prices in the industry

High quality products & services

Cons

Uptime Guarantee is not offered in any of the hosting package.

Money Back Guarantee is not offered in any of the hosting package.

Refund Policy is not provided by company to their clients.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

No Money back guarantee is applicable on any of the hosting package. On feeling unsatisfactory a client cannot ask for a refund of money invested or paid to company for their services usage. A refund policy is not offered in any of the web hosting package.

Conclusion

Domain.com, professional web host, offers Shared hosting, VPS Hosting services, domain registration services with high SSL security, domain privacy and 24 Hrs ultimate supports to their clients.