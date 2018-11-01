Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hospedando

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Hostpedando

Hostpedando is a global domain registration and web hosting company, founded in 1999. Their business address comes under economic zone which is active and in the major metropolitan area. Web hosting services come with outstanding technical support and human resources at affordable rates. Their hosting plans provided solutions for personal and businesses. Company offers 99.9% uptime guarantee along with maximum reliability of sites. Moreover, SSL certificates are also provided to protect data and information stored. Hospedando's hosting plans come with features such as custom email accounts, free domain registration, monthly data transfer, MySQL database, CloudFlare, Cpanel, web host manager control and more.

Hospedando.com.mx: Company Overview

Hospedando.com.mx is a part of Global Domain Registration and Web Hosting Zero Grade Advertising, incorporated legally and commercially operating as a business group of Mexican from 1999. Company is having a business address which comes under the economic zone which is quite active and is in the major metropolitan area.

It offers various kinds of web hosting services with excellent human resource and technical support at best possible prices. Web hosting plans offered are meant for personal as well as for business purpose. Services of Servers and Domains are also offered. It host websites of all the sizes in efficient manner so as to deliver max customer satisfaction.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

Uptime Report of the company states that 99.9 percent server uptime guarantee is provided to clients. It clearly reflects that servers are most of the time up, leads to running of sites all the time. It shows high and top notch performance and max reliability of sites.

With this, highly safe and secure SSL Certificates are also offered as they can protect the information or data stored on site of client properly. And by this it ensures security and high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Hospedando.com.mx Web hosting plans offers a list of features such as Free Monthly Data Transfer, Subdomains, Custom E-Mail Accounts, My SQL Database, Reg. of Domain at free of cost, Website Builder, Cloudfare, Webstats, cPanel Control panel, Supporting Technologies like PHP, jQuery, HTML, Flash etc. with 24*7 technical support.

Reseller hosting plans features are Subdomains, Custom E-Mail Accounts, My SQL Database, Hosted Domains, Reg. of Domain at free of cost, Website Builder, Cloudfare, High Search Engine Applications, Gift Coupon Google Adwords, Webstats, Owned DNS, Supporting Technologies like PHP, jQuery, HTML, Flash etc. with 24*7 technical support.

Dedicated hosting and Virtual Private Server hosting offers 99.9 % Uptime guarantee, applications for online store, blogs, forums, content management system, video tutorials, 24*7 technical support, cPanel / Web Host Manager and others.

Features & Control Panel

Support

Company has done a good job in terms of offering support to the customers. Clients are served round the clock, for 24 Hrs a day, 7 days a week. An excellent technical support is offered to resolve technical issues fast. Technical experts are well trained in their fields and thus offering high quality and prompt response to clients so that they can be satisfied to a large extent.

Pros

A Company is legally constituted and having a business address

100 percent Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Staff of company is highly competent & experts in hosting

Company`s owned servers

Updated Infrastructure Software

Several benefits & Best prices offered

Legal related services and advice offered to clients

Accredited Registrar Mexican Domain

Cons

Money Back Guarantee is not offered in any of the web hosting plan.

There is no refund policy applied to any of the hosting plan.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

There is no provision of refund policy is applicable in the context of web hosting plans. Most of the web hosts offer this policy to their clients so that they can use this policy in the situations when they found services unsatisfactory and may ask for a refund in a specific duration as decided by the provider.

But unfortunately, refund policy or in other words, we can say, money back guarantee is not offered by the company to their clients.

Conclusion

A Web hosting company working since 1999, considered as an experienced provider, offers Web hosting and Reseller hosting services to their clients. To ensure high performance, 99.9 percent uptime, to ensure reliability, SSL Certificates are offered with 24*7 technical supports.