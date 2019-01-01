Virtual Private Server Benefits

A virtual private server more commonly known as VPS is a virtual machine sold as a service by a web hosting service provider. They are available in low cost which is equivalent to a physical server, but they have their own limitations like performance may be low and depends on the workload. There is a lot of difference between VPS & other web hosting servers.

Difference between Shared, Dedicated & VPS web hosting

Shared Hosting

Shared hosting is a web hosting in which all accounts have to share the available resources with the other accounts present on the server. This sharing includes CPU, memory, and disk space.

Dedicated Server Hosting

In dedicated hosting, the only owner of dedicated hosting is allowed and have access to the main machine. No one else's account resides on the machine and would not be capable of tapping into owner's resources.

VPS hosting

While in VPS an individual is allotted resources that are not shared by everyone. CPU time and memory are shared between all accounts on the machine but at the same time, part of those resources are always dedicated to each account. This allows for more power and flexibility than a shared account.

Anyhow, whatever type of hosting is chosen by an individual, his website will reside on a web server. When someone visits an individual's web page, the server's CPU and Memory will work together to send that visitor to the web page they requested. There are cases in which an individual's website uses too much CPU or memory to go to the desired web pages, and then an individual needs to upgrade his account. With the knowledge of the difference in the various web hosting server, it is easy for an individual to decide why to choose VPS web hosting services & when is the necessity of updating it.

How virtual machine or better known as VM is related with VPS?

It is possible to run multiple VMs or virtual machines with a single computer, and it is commonly done by various hosting companies. A data center full of servers where each server is running several VMs is rented and when this event occurs than VM functions a VPS. Technically it is vainly but only changed the nomenclature.

Benefits of Using Virtual Private Server

There are more benefits of VPS, first of all, it renders cost-effective solutions for small websites, means more in low price. It also furnishes easy scalability whenever required by an individual or an organization.

With the help of VPS hosting, it is possible to be eco-friendly. More control compared to shared hosting can be attained through VPS hosting. As well as it is stable and reliable in comparison to other web hosting server.

While choosing VPS web hosting an individual needs to know one more thing about it. He doesn’t need to mix virtual private servers with virtual private networks or more commonly known as VPN.

VPNs use secure private connections that take place over a public network to replicate a private network.

An individual can use a VPS to ease VPN but contrarily the two aren’t directly related to each other.

Decision

Finally, every point an individual is supposed to know about VPS hosting is discussed to make it easier. A person or an organization can decide on, which one web hosting server is best to opt. This will make them go for top-notch one.